Genshin Impact Aloy: Ascension materials, build, and best artifacts revealed

Genshin Impact has finally brought its first crossover character to PC and mobile, with the 2.2 update making Aloy available for all players. Aloy is a powerful Cryo archer who can deliver some insane damage with a proper build. She also brings a unique Cryo infusion ability, allowing for some diverse options when it comes to artifacts and team roles. Fans will definitely want to give Aloy a try as she is a free unit that will be given out to all players during the Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact: Aloy's Ascension materials and more

Genshin Impact fans who have been waiting for the release of Aloy on other platforms can finally acquire this powerful free 5-star character. Aloy brings some amazing Cryo damage with a wide-reaching burst that can decimate enemies who are grouped together. Aloy also offers some useful passive abilities, making her a great addition to a team.

Aloy's Ascension materials are widely spread throughout the world of Teyvat, with the archer using items from Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Mondstadt. This fits her wandering hero persona, though it may make it harder for players to level her up. Here are her ascension materials:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Crystal Marrow x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 2

Crystal Marrow x 10

Spectral Heart x 15

40,000 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 4

Crystal Marrow x 20

Spectral Heart x 12

60,000 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Spectral Heart x 18

80,000 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 12

Crystal Marrow x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12

100,000 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 20

Crystal Marrow x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24

120,000

Best Aloy build and artifacts

Aloy can be used in a few ways, but the best way to utilize her is as a quick-swap DPS making the most out of her insane Elemental Burst. Aloy can use most of the 5-star bows very well, though Genshin Impact's 5-star bows are all incredibly powerful. Aloy will want to have teammates that can help her get her burst up frequently, so a fellow Cryo user is a great choice. She'll want to have her Elemental Burst maximized, so sets like the Noblesse Oblige set and the Blizzard Strayer set will help boost its Cryo damage significantly. Here are some stats to look for:

ATK% on the Sands of Eon

Cryo DMG Bonus on the Goblet

Crit DMG if using two Cryo characters and the Blizzard Strayer set, or Crit Rate if Aloy isn't consistently critting.

Aloy can be a great addition to a Genshin Impact team, offering some very useful abilities and a ton of damage from her Elemental Burst. With her release as a free 5-star character, every player should pick her up and try using the new huntress in 2.2.

