Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto's Constellations, passives, abilities and BiS artifact set details

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal tons of information about the upcoming new additions to the cast, including the powerful new 5-star character Arataki Itto. Itto will be a 5-star Geo claymore wielder with some incredible abilities and constellations. Itto looks to be a main-DPS character focusing on dealing tons of Geo damage to his enemies with his unique set of attacks. Itto's best in slot artifact set has also been leaked, with it looking to provide some insane bonuses for any Geo DPS characters. Fans can read more about these new leaks from Genshin Impact 2.3 here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto's Constellations and more

Thanks to some massive information drops from leakers like Genshin Intel, fans can get an early look at Arataki Itto's abilities, skills, and constellations coming in Genshin Impact 2.3. This information leak covers everything about Itto, which will be very useful for fans of the upcoming Oni King from Inazuma. This can help prepare for building him, prefarming, and more. To start it off, here are his current constellations as of Genshin Impact 2.3's beta:

Stay a While and Listen Up: When using Arataki Itto's Elemental Burst, he will gain extra stacks of his unique passive, Superlative Superstrength. Each second of his Burst will grant Itto an additional stack to a total of three. Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl!: After using his Elemental Burst, each party member in Itto's team with the Geo Element will decrease his Burst's cooldown by 1.5 seconds and grant Itto six Energy. A maximum of six seconds can be reduced from his Burst, and 24 Energy can be gained. Horns Lowered, Coming Through: Increases the level of Itto's Elemental Skill by 3. Jailhouse Bread and Butter: While in the Raging Oni King state caused by his Elemental Burst, Itto gains a 25% Crit Rate boost to enemies with equal or less health than him 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fam: Increases the level of Arataki Itto's burst by 3. Arataki Itto, Present!: Arataki Itto's Charged Attacks deal an extra 50% increased Crit DMG, and when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume a stack of Superlative Superstrength.

These constellations add up to turn Itto into a DPS monster, with huge bonuses to his Crit Rate and Crit DMG on his C4 and C6, respectively. Genshin Impact players who want to maximize their Itto's power should shoot for Constellation 2, however, as it will bring his Elemental Burst's cooldown to a measly three seconds if they have three additional Geo units in the team. Itto looks to be one of the premier DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

Arataki Itto's passives

Itto's passive abilities help his damage considerably and provide some great bonuses. Here are his current passive abilities in the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta:

Arataki Ichiban: When Arataki Itto consecutively uses Arataki Kesagiri, he gains these bonuses: Each slash increases the attack speed of the next by 10%, with the max bonus being 30%. It also increases his resistance to interruption greatly. This effect ends when he stops performing Arataki Kesagiri. Bloodline of the Crimson Oni: Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased by 35% of Itto's Defense stat. Woodchuck Chucked: When a party member hits a tree with Itto in the party, they have a 25% chance to get an additional log of wood. Warrior's Burden: For a short duration after using his Elemental Skill or dashing, Itto's Normal Attack combo will not reset.

Arataki Itto's abilities

Itto looks to have some potent abilities focusing on Defense scaling, so Genshin Impact players with powerful Def% artifacts will want to give Itto a try. He has unique abilities and a very interesting Charged Attack that utilizes a stacking method to deal the most damage. He will be one of the more powerful claymore users in Genshin Impact, based on these abilities. Here's the description of his unique Normal Attacks:

Normal Attack: Fight Club Legend: Itto swings his claymore and deals four strikes in his normal combo, with the final strike giving him two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. He can hold a max of five stacks.

Charged Attack: Itto can perform a special charged attack known as the Arataki Kesagiri by repeatedly clicking the attack button after holding it down. Itto will consume a stack of Superlative Superstrength per swing, and when he consumes the final stack, he will release a massive smashing blow. Without any stacks, Itto will perform one Saichimonji Slash.

Itto also has an incredible Elemental Skill and Burst as of the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta, both of which provide a ton to his kit. Itto can increase his strength considerably by using his Elemental Burst, which allows him to reveal the might of his Oni clan for a short time, increasing his damage significantly. His Elemental Skill can help him both deal with enemies and take down difficult foes with ease by granting him tons of Superlative Superstrength stacks. Here is his Elemental Skill description from the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta:

Mastatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!

Itto will throw Ushi, a young Akaushi bull and an honorary member of the Arataki Gang at enemies. This will deal Geo damage to enemies hit, and will grant Itto a stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Ushi will remain on the field after hitting foes, taunting enemies and taking hits for Itto based on Itto's Max HP. When it is attacked, it will grant Itto a stack of Superlative Superstrength, and when it runs out of HP it will flee, granting him another stack. It is also considered a Geo construct, and Itto can only have a single Ushi on the field at once.

Here's the description for his Elemental Burst as of the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta:

Royal Descent: Behold Itto the Evil!

Itto reveals the might of the Arataki Clan by allowing his inner Oni King to emerge, equipping his mighty Kanabou to dish out some damage.

During this state, Itto will deal Geo damage with his Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks.

He will also gain Attack based on his Defense, with his Normal Attack Speed increasing as well.

Itto's Normal Attacks will grant him one stack of Superlative Superstrength when they damage foes.

He will gain 20% Elemental and Physical Resistance.

This effect ends when Itto leaves the field.

Itto's best in slot artifact set revealed

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. https://t.co/NhDtxkMp04

The Husk of Opulent Dreams set is incredible for any Geo character and may become the best choice for characters like Noelle, Albedo, and Itto. This new Genshin Impact artifact set provides a 30% Defense bonus with only two pieces equipped, which can considerably boost Itto's damage, especially during his Elemental Burst. The real strength comes in its 4-piece passive:

When the active character deals Geo damage, they gain 6% Defense and 6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3 seconds for a maximum of 4 stacks. When they are off field, they can gain a stack every 3 seconds. When new stacks aren't gained, they lose a stack every 6 seconds.

This is an insane boost for any Defense based Geo character and will take over as the best set for Itto when he releases in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact's latest character Arataki Itto looks to be an incredible damage dealing unit and powerful addition to any team. Fans can look forward to his release in Genshin Impact 2.3.

