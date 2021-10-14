Top 3 reasons why Gorou can be a great support for Itto in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the abilities of the two new upcoming characters Gorou and Arataki Itto. These two Geo users seem to have insane synergy together and Gorou looks to be a prime pick as a support character for Itto. Fans of the Inazuman archer will definitely want to check out how useful Gorou can be on a Geo team, as he is likely to be one of the best supports for the defensive element. Players can learn more about why Gorou works so well with Itto here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Why Gorou works so well with Itto

Thanks to some massive leaks from Genshin Impact 2.3, fans now know a ton about Gorou and Itto's abilities and kits, meaning creating teams for these characters in advance is now possible. It seems like Gorou is a perfect pairing for any Defense focused character. Seeing as he will be appearing alongside Arataki Itto during the second banner of 2.3, they look to be an optimal team.

3. Gorou provides a ton of extra defense

Gorou's abilities boost both the team's Defense stat and their Geo damage, which when paired with Itto can produce an insane amount of damage. Itto turns his defense into damage thanks to his passives and his Elemental Burst, and having more of the stat just means that he will be able to crush his enemies with ease. Gorou also provides some extra additional benefits like easier shielding thanks to his Elemental Burst, making him a great choice for supporting Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3.

2. Gorou can provide Geo Resonance

Both Itto and Gorou will gain some powerful extra bonuses if paired up together thanks to the elemental resonance system in Genshin Impact. When two Geo characters are on the same team, they will gain a bonus called Geo Resonance which provides these effects:

Increases shield strength by 15 percent, and characters protected by a shield will have their DMG increased by 15% and reduce Geo Resistance on enemies by 20% for 15 seconds.

This bonus can raise Itto's damage significantly and players should definitely take advantage of the resonance.

1. Gorou boosts Geo teams significantly

Thanks to Gorou's Elemental Skill, each Geo party member will increase the bonuses that his War Banner provides. With one additional member, he will provide extra defense which is already powerful for Itto, but with three additional members he will provide extra Geo DMG bonus. This is an amazing buff, and allows Gorou to overwhelm enemies in Genshin Impact by boosting the power of his teammates and granting them tons of buffs.

Also Read

Gorou and Itto are releasing on the same banner for a reason, as the characters look tailor made to work together. Gorou can benefit pretty much any Geo character and pulling him is definitely worth doing.

Edited by Danyal Arabi