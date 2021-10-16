How to complete 'Wishes' quest in Genshin Impact to unlock the new event

Genshin Impact has just released its newest event mission featuring Kazuha and the new Floral Zither, but some fans may need to complete a particular quest to access the event. This quest is in Inazuma and will require completing the main storyline involving the Raiden Shogun.

If players want to play the new instrument with Kazuha, they'll need first to complete the Wishes quest in Genshin Impact, which will free up Kazuha for his journey to Liyue. Here's how players can find and complete this quest.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the Wishes quest

Genshin Impact fans who can't wait to start this new musical minigame may have been held up by this quest in Inazuma, and will need to complete it to unlock the ability to begin the event. Fortunately, the Wishes quest is a very simple and quick one to do, and can take only a few minutes if players quickly read the dialogue.

The Wishes quest is the final quest in Inazuma's 'Omnipresence over Mortals' storyline, and consists of a single task that gamers won't even need to use their abilities for. Here's how to complete it.

Talk to Yae Miko

To complete the Wishes quest, all you'll need to do is speak to Yae Miko at the Grand Narukami Shrine. As this is the concluding quest to the 'Omnipresence over Mortals' storyline, pretty much everything has already been wrapped up.

Speaking to Yae Miko is simply a formality to help tie everything together and finish up the questline. She will speak for a pretty long time, and players can even offer up some questions of their own if they have any, but if you want to speed through the quest, clicking through the dialogue boxes is an available option.

Once you've exhausted Yae's dialogue, you can complete the quest by ending the conversation. This will complete the Wishes quest and grant some useful rewards like Adventure Rank EXP and Mora, along with giving Kazuha the free time to head back to Liyue and pursue his new musical interest.

Once you've completed the Wishes quest, you'll be able to head to Liyue and converse with a member of The Crux fleet and begin the quest to gain the Floral Zither. Genshin Impact 2.2 is just starting, and this quest is definitely a fun one to undertake.

