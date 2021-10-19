All conch locations in Tsurumi Island: Genshin Impact guide to find all treasure map fragments

Genshin Impact 2.2 has brought a ton of new content to complete, with Tsurumi Island being packed with quests and hidden puzzles. The Lost Treasure of Shitoki is one of these quests that can be uncovered after players complete the Through the Mists questline. After Tsurumi Island is opened up for exploration, players can locate this quest and collect these conches to track down Shitoki's hidden treasure. Players will want to give this quest a try as the rewards for uncovering the treasure are pretty worth the time. Here's how to find all of the conches in this quest.

Genshin Impact: How to find the conches on Tsurumi Island

Unlocking this quest requires players to complete the Through the Mists, which can take a reasonable amount of time as it is time-gated. Once this questline is complete, access to Tsurumi Island opens up a lot more, giving players the freedom to explore the island and find its hidden treasures. The Lost Treasures of Shitoki quest is one of these newly available quests and will provide an opportunity to grab some great rewards for exploring the island.

First conch

The first conch can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The first conch can be located in an underground pool that can be accessed by gliding into the large hole in the center of Shirikoro Peak. The conch will be lying on the ground near a small rock and a Thunder Sakura Bough, and once players talk to it, it will summon a spirit who will give some extra information on the quest and about Shitoki.

Second conch

The second conch is here (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The second conch can be located in a shipwreck off the coast of Autake Plains. The boat has crashed ashore, making the conch easy to grab, and fans shouldn't have too hard of a time locating it. The shipwreck is easy to see on the map, so players will need to get down to the beach and pick up the second conch for this quest.

Third conch

The third conch is found here (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The third conch can be found hidden behind some pots near the Moshiri Ceremonial Site waypoint. Players will need to head north from the site until they've come across a shrine, where the conch will be placed near the foot of the stairs. You won't need to smash the pots to grab the conch, but it does make seeing it easier. There's only one conch left after this one.

Fourth conch

The fourth conch is here (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The fourth conch can be found back at the start of Tsurumi Island, near the island's Statue of the Seven. This conch is on the beach, on one of the smaller islands connected to the first one. Previously the thick mists would have obscured this conch, but now that they have receded, it can finally be found.

After the four conches are found, players will complete this quest by talking to Shitoki near the Statue of the Seven and then tracking down his hidden treasure. It's definitely worth the trek, as the rewards are pretty nice. Genshin Impact fans will want to make sure to grab this quest on Tsurumi Island.

