Itto's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the ascension materials for the newest 5-star character Arataki Itto. This mighty claymore wielding Oni will provide tons of Geo damage to any team, and he has become quite popular in the fanbase.

Players who plan on summoning for this powerful carry will want to prepare for his ascension materials to be able to level him up as soon as they get him. However, some of Itto's materials will be unobtainable until Genshin Impact 2.3 arrives, so fans will want to get a checklist ready in advance.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto's ascension materials revealed

Thanks to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, fans now know about Itto's upcoming ascension materials along with tons of other info about the powerful Sumo King. Players who plan on summoning for Itto will want to start grabbing his materials early as he will be arriving pretty soon, with Genshin Impact 2.3 on the way in a month or two.

A list of Itto's ascension materials can be found below, though there is a chance for them to change as he is still in Genshin Impact's beta, as names and item values continually change.

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Prithiva Jade Sliver x 1

Onikabuto x 3

Slime Condensate x 3 20,000 2 Prithiva Jade Fragment x 3

Riftborn Regalia x 2

Onikabuto x 10

Slime Condensate x 15

40,000 3 Prithiva Jade Fragment x 6

Riftborn Regalia x 4

Onikabuto x 20

Slime Secretions x 12

60,000 4 Prithiva Jade Chunk x 3

Riftborn Regalia x 8

Onikabuto x 30

Slime Secretions x 18

80,000 5 Prithiva Jade Chunk x 6

Riftborn Regalia x 12

Onikabuto x 45

Slime Concentrate x 12

100,000 6 Prithiva Jade Gemstone x 6

Riftborn Regalia x 20

Onikabuto x 60

Slime Concentrate x 24

120,000

Leiken @Leiken_ #Itto Here's my onikabuto route (All 78 of them) in case it's Arataki Itto's ascension material! video route at the end! Narukami p1 (1/6) #GenshinImpact Here's my onikabuto route (All 78 of them) in case it's Arataki Itto's ascension material! video route at the end! Narukami p1 (1/6) #GenshinImpact #Itto https://t.co/kniRxPH5lR

Many of Itto's Ascension Materials can be collected now, like the Onikabuto that can be located throughout Inazuma. These purple bugs are part of Itto's favorite pastime, and it makes sense that he would enjoy collecting them. Collecting them is pretty easy, as is collecting the Slime condensate that Itto will need. The most challenging part of obtaining Itto's ascension materials will be grabbing the new world boss items from the new Golden Wolflord.

Golden Wolflord

Facing the Golden Wolflord might be a difficult task for unprepared players as the powerful wolf will perform devastating attacks that can shred through a weak team. On top of that, it also deals the Corrosion debuff that will constantly drain the HP of characters on the field, which can bring down even the strongest tanks.

Players will need to strategize to face this powerful foe, and after they defeat it they can grab the Riftborn Regalia they will need to ascend their Itto.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are revealing tons of info about the upcoming update, and fans will want to keep an eye out for any information about the new 5-star character Arataki Itto.

