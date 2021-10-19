Genshin Impact guide for Kito and Kina ghost spirit quest on Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact 2.2 has brought players to Tsurumi Island, a mysterious place with many secrets to uncover, including quests with tremendous rewards. Fans will help out several spirits around the island after clearing away the fog by completing the Through the Mists quest. This quest will take several days to complete, so players should make sure they are finishing its new parts every day. After the fog has receded, players will find ghosts like Kito and Kina and help them out for some rewards. Here's how to help these two spirits.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the Kito and Kina quest

Tsurumi Island is covered in a thick fog until the completion of the Through the Mists quest, and once the island has been revealed, players will be able to take on the Kito and Kina quest. This questline will only require players to locate Kito and Kina in several different locations around the island and need a Sakura Bloom for each meeting. Players will need at least five Sakura Blooms to complete this quest, so they should make sure to have them in advance.

Here are the locations for Kito and Kina:

First location

The first spot (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The first place you can find these two spirits is on a small island off the coast of Autake Plains. These two will be floating under a tree on this small hill, and speaking to them will prompt them to ask Genshin Impact players for a Sakura Bloom. You'll need to give them one Bloom, and then they will be available to find at a new location. This first meeting will also provide some insight into the identity behind these two ghosts.

Second location

The next spot is here (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Kito and Kina can be found next to the Chirai Shrine. These two will be near a bunch of other ghosts south of the waypoint. After speaking to these two, they will relay more of their story and ask for another Sakura Bloom. Providing the Bloom will move them to their next spot.

Third location

This spot is near Autake Plains (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Kito and Kina can be found near Autake Plains to the left of a nearby waypoint and trail. They will be floating near a large rock and can be spoken to, progressing the quest further. Providing them with a Sakura Bloom will move them to the next spot in this quest.

Fourth location

Fourth location near a waterfall (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Kito and Kina can next be found near the bottom of a waterfall near Autake Plains. This waterfall travels a reasonable distance, and players can follow the water to locate these two spirits. There is only one location left, so fans can give them the Sakura Bloom to move them there and wrap up Kito and Kina's quest.

Final location

Kito and Kina's final location (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Kito and Kina can be located at the base of Mt. Kanna inside of a small cave. Speaking to them will bring the conclusion of their story and allow players to give them one last Sakura Bloom. This will reward players with 30 Primogems and Kito's Sachet, which can be used to complete another quest on the island. Fans will want to grab these easy Primogems on Tsurumi Island.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is full of quests for fans to complete and this quest is an easy way to get some Primogems.

