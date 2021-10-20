Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto's normal attacks buffed, burst cost and cooldown reduced

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed a new buff to Arataki Itto's Normal Attacks, along with his burst receiving a huge buff in cooldown and cost. Fans will definitely want to see these changes as they make Itto look like an even stronger contender for the game's most powerful Geo 5-star.

Arataki Itto's coming in Genshin Impact 2.3 and will bring his incredible strength to the second banner of the update, along with his unique quest and more. Players looking forward to Itto will be happy to hear about these massive buffs, and they can find out more about them here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto buffs revealed

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly Arataki Itto got some New Buffs:Normal Attack: Level 10

from 126.40 to 156.62% Damage Burst:

CD from 20 to 18 seconds

Energy Cost: from 80 to 70 Arataki Itto got some New Buffs:Normal Attack: Level 10

Arataki Itto's buffs show a huge change in the damage numbers of his Normal Attacks, bringing them even higher at every level. Itto's damage was already pretty monstrous, with his fourth Attack hitting 135.28% of his Attack at level six. Now, after the buffs, he will be hitting 170.39% at the same rank, which is a massive jump in damage.

Itto will likely become one of the premier claymore users in the game and probably the game's most potent Geo main DPS.

It seems like a ton of Itto's damage will come from his Normal and Charged Attacks, so any damage increases will make Itto an even stronger character. His Charged Attacks may also see some damage increase before the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta is over, making him even more powerful.

Itto's Elemental Burst buffed

Itto's Elemental Burst also got some huge buffs, reducing its cooldown and energy cost. This is helpful because previously, Itto had a 20-second cooldown on his burst, which hurt his damage potential as he is most powerful during his burst's buff state.

Now that the cooldown is lower, players will be able to keep up his damage more often and generate it more easily as it seems like Itto may have issues with energy generation.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to run Itto with multiple Geo characters in the team, like the new 4-star character Gorou.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue to reveal new content coming to the game, including the powerful 5-star character Arataki Itto. These buffs will make him an even stronger character and players who need a new DPS may want to summon for him when he releases in December.

Edited by R. Elahi