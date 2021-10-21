Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups and leyline effects revealed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the upcoming lineup of enemies that players will need to deal with during the new rotation of the Spiral Abyss. The Abyss is a challenging gauntlet that will test players' strongest teams and push their skills to the limit, all for the chance to get some free Primogems.

Luckily, players have leyline effects on their side to help even out the playing field and provide some extra buffs to keep their teams strong. Thanks to these leaks, players can plan their teams and strategies in advance for the Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Spiral Abyss enemy lineups for each floor revealed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.3 Beta]Spiral Abyss Line-upsFloor 9 and 10 remain the same as the current live version [2.3 Beta]Spiral Abyss Line-upsFloor 9 and 10 remain the same as the current live version https://t.co/paxHWRAsFx

The Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss looks to be a difficult one with some powerful new enemies being added to the roster. Players will have to battle enemies from all across Teyvat, including new enemies like the Specters and even Rifthounds.

These Rifthounds will pose a huge threat to an unprepared team, and fans will want to make sure their healing is in top-notch shape before they plunge into Genshin Impact 2.3's Spiral Abyss. Here are the lineups so far:

Floor 9 and 10 will remain the same as Genshin Impact 2.2.

Floor 11 Chamber 1, First Half:

Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

Electro Samachurl

Hydro Samachurl

Hilichurl Berserker

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Hilichurl Fighter

Electro Hilichurl Grenadier

Hilichurl Grenadier

Cryo Hilichurl Shooter

Pyro Hilichurl Shooter

Floor 11 Chamber 1, Second Half:

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi: Kikouban

Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger, Seaman, Crusher, Marksman

Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo Potioneer

Floor 11: Chamber 2, First Half

Frostarm Lawachurl

Large Pyro, Cryo, Hydro Slime

Floor 11 Chamber 2, Second Half

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

Kairagi: Fiery Might

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi: Hitsukeban

Nobushi: Kikouban

Floor 11 Chamber 3, First Half:

Hydro Mimics: Frog, Finch, Boar, Ferret, Crab, Crane

Hydro Specter

Anemo Specter

Floor 11: Chamber 3, Second Half:

Ruin Cruiser

Ruin Defender

Ruin Scout

Floor 12 Chamber 1, First Half:

Thundercraven Rifthound (Electro)

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (Electro)

Floor 12 Chamber 1, Second Half:

Rockfond Rifthound (Geo)

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp (Geo)

Floor 12 Chamber 2, First Half:

Geovishap

Floor 12 Chamber 2, Second Half:

Maguu Kenki: Lone Gale

Maguu Kenki: Galloping Frost

Maguu Kenki: Mask of Terror

Floor 12 Chamber 3, First Half:

Thundercraven Rifthound (Electro)

Ruin Destroyer

Ruin Defender

Floor 12 Chamber 3, Second Half:

Rockfound Rifthound (Geo)

Ruin Cruiser

Ruin Scout

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Spiral Abyss leyline effects revealed

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. https://t.co/ZY93c6V6eq

The first Spiral Abyss phase in Genshin Impact 2.3 will bring a boost to Crystallize reactions, allowing them to grant a 8% DMG buff to the character who collects them for ten seconds. This has a max of three stacks, meaning players can get up to a 24% DMG buff. At three stacks, collecting a shard will cause a shockwave to emit from the character, dealing damage.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. https://t.co/btKdZvq9lI

The second phase of the 2.3 Spiral Abyss will grant a 30% increase to Charged Attack damage while near a Geo Construct, as well as a 50% stamina cost reduction. This will be great for characters who rely on their charged attacks, like Hu Tao and of course, Arataki Itto.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. https://t.co/M8BKbbUZjj

The final Genshin Impact 2.3 phase will bring an Elemental DMG bonus to party members after dealing damage with a certain element. This will grant the party bonus DMG for that Element, and they will continue to stack up this bonus until a 100% bonus Elemental damage boost is gained.

Dealing damage of another element resets this buff, meaning players will definitely want to try running a team utilizing a single element for this phase.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is bringing a ton of difficult enemies to the Abyss, and players will need to prepare well to take them all down.

