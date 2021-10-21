Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups and leyline effects revealed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the upcoming lineup of enemies that players will need to deal with during the new rotation of the Spiral Abyss. The Abyss is a challenging gauntlet that will test players' strongest teams and push their skills to the limit, all for the chance to get some free Primogems.
Luckily, players have leyline effects on their side to help even out the playing field and provide some extra buffs to keep their teams strong. Thanks to these leaks, players can plan their teams and strategies in advance for the Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss.
Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Spiral Abyss enemy lineups for each floor revealed
The Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss looks to be a difficult one with some powerful new enemies being added to the roster. Players will have to battle enemies from all across Teyvat, including new enemies like the Specters and even Rifthounds.
These Rifthounds will pose a huge threat to an unprepared team, and fans will want to make sure their healing is in top-notch shape before they plunge into Genshin Impact 2.3's Spiral Abyss. Here are the lineups so far:
- Floor 9 and 10 will remain the same as Genshin Impact 2.2.
Floor 11 Chamber 1, First Half:
- Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Electro Samachurl
- Hydro Samachurl
- Hilichurl Berserker
- Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard
- Hilichurl Fighter
- Electro Hilichurl Grenadier
- Hilichurl Grenadier
- Cryo Hilichurl Shooter
- Pyro Hilichurl Shooter
Floor 11 Chamber 1, Second Half:
- Nobushi: Jintouban
- Nobushi: Kikouban
- Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger, Seaman, Crusher, Marksman
- Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo Potioneer
Floor 11: Chamber 2, First Half
- Frostarm Lawachurl
- Large Pyro, Cryo, Hydro Slime
Floor 11 Chamber 2, Second Half
- Kairagi: Dancing Thunder
- Kairagi: Fiery Might
- Nobushi: Jintouban
- Nobushi: Hitsukeban
- Nobushi: Kikouban
Floor 11 Chamber 3, First Half:
- Hydro Mimics: Frog, Finch, Boar, Ferret, Crab, Crane
- Hydro Specter
- Anemo Specter
Floor 11: Chamber 3, Second Half:
- Ruin Cruiser
- Ruin Defender
- Ruin Scout
Floor 12 Chamber 1, First Half:
- Thundercraven Rifthound (Electro)
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (Electro)
Floor 12 Chamber 1, Second Half:
- Rockfond Rifthound (Geo)
- Rockfond Rifthound Whelp (Geo)
Floor 12 Chamber 2, First Half:
- Geovishap
Floor 12 Chamber 2, Second Half:
- Maguu Kenki: Lone Gale
- Maguu Kenki: Galloping Frost
- Maguu Kenki: Mask of Terror
Floor 12 Chamber 3, First Half:
- Thundercraven Rifthound (Electro)
- Ruin Destroyer
- Ruin Defender
Floor 12 Chamber 3, Second Half:
- Rockfound Rifthound (Geo)
- Ruin Cruiser
- Ruin Scout
Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Spiral Abyss leyline effects revealed
The first Spiral Abyss phase in Genshin Impact 2.3 will bring a boost to Crystallize reactions, allowing them to grant a 8% DMG buff to the character who collects them for ten seconds. This has a max of three stacks, meaning players can get up to a 24% DMG buff. At three stacks, collecting a shard will cause a shockwave to emit from the character, dealing damage.
The second phase of the 2.3 Spiral Abyss will grant a 30% increase to Charged Attack damage while near a Geo Construct, as well as a 50% stamina cost reduction. This will be great for characters who rely on their charged attacks, like Hu Tao and of course, Arataki Itto.
The final Genshin Impact 2.3 phase will bring an Elemental DMG bonus to party members after dealing damage with a certain element. This will grant the party bonus DMG for that Element, and they will continue to stack up this bonus until a 100% bonus Elemental damage boost is gained.
Dealing damage of another element resets this buff, meaning players will definitely want to try running a team utilizing a single element for this phase.
Genshin Impact 2.3 is bringing a ton of difficult enemies to the Abyss, and players will need to prepare well to take them all down.