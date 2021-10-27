Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact: New leaked claymore with 88.2% CRIT Damage substats

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed new information on a powerful 5-star claymore known as the Redhorn Stonethresher. This weapon looks to be Arataki Itto's signature claymore with a passive that synergizes perfectly with his kit. It also boasts some insane stats.

This claymore will be released in the next update, and those who plan on summoning for Arataki Itto will definitely want to acquire it. Fans can find out more about this new 5-star claymore here, along with its leaked stats and appearance.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Redhorn Stonethresher stats and more leaked

The Redhorn Stonethresher is a new weapon arriving in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update that is set to enhance Arataki Itto's damage by a huge amount. This weapon comes with a 542 Base Attack and 88.2% Crit DMG at level 90, making it one of the highest boosts to the latter category.

It also has an amazing passive for any Defense focused Claymore character as it provides these bonuses:

Defense is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of Defense.

This is marvelous, as Arataki Itto already scales with Defense, and an even larger buff to his Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks will push him even further. This bonus scales even higher with Refinements, and at R5, the weapon will provide 56% extra Defense along with a whopping 80% increase to Normal and Charged Attacks.

While most players won't be summoning that many times, a lucky wisher could have a monstrous Arataki Itto with multiple refinements of this claymore.

Redhorn Stonethresher in action

Players can see some gameplay of Itto wielding the Redhorn Stonethresher in this Genshin Impact 2.3 showcase. It looks like he is taking care of these high level enemies with ease, dealing tons of damage with the massive claymore.

Those who have been looking forward to summoning Itto definitely won't be disappointed by his damage. This swordsman looks to be one of Genshin Impact's strongest Geo characters yet.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are making this upcoming update look like some of the best additions to Geo in a long time. Players who have been waiting for a new powerful Claymore user will definitely want to grab Arataki Itto when he releases.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul