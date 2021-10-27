Genshin Impact leaks: New Golden Wolflord's entry, exit, and gameplay clips leaked

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed a better look at the Golden Wolflord, a new boss coming in the next update. It who will drop items needed to ascend characters like Arataki Itto. This massive Rifthound will pose a big threat to players.

Fans looking forward to summoning Arataki Itto will definitely need to take down this powerful foe. Thanks to these leaks, they can get a better look at it in advance.

Genshin Impact leaks: Golden Wolflord will pose a tough challenge

The Golden Wolflord is sometimes known as the Planelurker, and will be found on a battlefield to the south of Tsurumi Island. It emerges through a rift to take on Genshin Impact players.

It will prove to be a difficult battle as the giant wolf floats in the air and bombards players with Elemental Attacks. Additionally, it inflicts the corrosion debuff on them to drain their health bars.

Fans will definitely want a powerful archer or catalyst user who can hit the wolf as it hovers high above them. Coupled with that, they will need a healer to keep the team topped up as their health is drained away.

The wolf will also summon minions that need to be taken down, as they will deal damage and support the boss. These Rifthound Alphas will provide the Wolflord with shields. Players will have to attack with corresponding elements to take down the minions.

Bringing a Geo character can simplify the battle tremendously, as the Wolflord will enter a state where it takes increased damage from the Geo Element.

The Wolflord could be one of Genshin Impact's most unique bosses yet, and fans will need to bring their best characters and strongest teams to defeat it.

With it being a normal boss, players will have plenty of chances to fight it each day, as long as they have enough Resin. Notably, they'll need plenty of its Riftborn Regalia to ascend their Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed another new piece of content coming in a future update. It looks like the game will continue to add new bosses, foes, and challenges. Fans will definitely want to stay ahead of these new additions.

