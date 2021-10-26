Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto's constellations and signature weapon stats changed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed changes to Arataki Itto's constellations and signature weapon, with new buffs and nerfs for his kit. Itto is set to be released during the game's 2.3 update. He is still being modified during the beta, which may be the reason for these new adjustments.

Fans will definitely want to see these new buffs and nerfs before summoning the Oni Sumo King of Inazuma. Itto is definitely shaping up to be one of the most powerful releases yet on Genshin Impact, according to the 2.3 leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Changes to Arataki Itto's constellations and signature weapon revealed

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly C: @/dimbreathPlease remember to take everything with a grain of salt, this is like the third change ☺️ C: @/dimbreathPlease remember to take everything with a grain of salt, this is like the third change ☺️ https://t.co/Ou2BfMR3UP

Thanks to the new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, fans can see the early changes to Arataki Itto's constellations and passive, along with some huge buffs to his signature weapon. Those who have been looking forward to Itto may be disappointed to hear that his unique passive has been removed.

The Warrior's Burden passive granted Itto a buff that lasted for a short time after he sprinted or cast his Elemental Skill. This buff allowed him to continue his Normal Attack combo without resetting it after a dash.

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly Itto changes (@/dimbreath)C1: 2 stacks. After 1s 1 stack every 0.5s for 1.5s

C2: 6s => 4s CD, 24 => 18 Energy.

C4: After Q state ends, DEF for nearby party members +20%, ATK +20% for 10s. (NEW)

Along with this passive change, Itto's constellations have undergone some adjustments. Here's a list of his current constellation changes:

Stay a While and Listen Up: After using his Elemental Burst, Itto will gain two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After one second, Itto will gain another stack of Superlative Superstrength after every 0.5 seconds, which lasts for 1.5 seconds. Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl!: After using Itto's Elemental Burst, he will gain a 1.5 second cooldown reduction and six energy for each ally that uses the Geo element. A maximum of 4 seconds can be reduced and 18 energy can be gained. Jailhouse Bread and Butter: After Itto's Elemental Burst ends, party members will gain 20 percent Defense and 20 percent ATK for 10 seconds. Arataki Itto, Present!: Itto's Charged Attacks deal an extra 70 percent Crit DMG and have a 50 percent chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Arataki Itto's signature weapon buffed

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly More Redhorn ChangesDEF is increased by 20% 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 28% 40% of DEF.20%/28% -> 28%/40%

25%/35% -> 35%/50%

30%/42% -> 42%/60%

35%/49% -> 49%/70%

The Redhorn Stonethresher looks to be an incredible weapon for Itto, and has received some buffs to enhance its Crit DMG and Defense boost. Characters will now be able to gain a 28 percent boost to Defense at refinement one, as opposed to the previous 20 percent.

Normal and Charged attacks will also gain a 40 percent Defense increase, while previously it was only 28 percent. This is a huge jump and equipping Itto with this claymore will make him a devastating threat on the battlefield. Genshin Impact 2.3 is shaping up to be an incredible update for Defense focused characters.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue revealing big changes to characters and weapons, and it seems like Arataki Itto will still be able to crush his enemies after these modifications.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul