Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto buffed and his signature claymore stats changed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed some new changes coming to Arataki Itto and his signature claymore. These changes look to boost the power of both Itto and his weapon significantly. Itto's claymore, in particular, has received some massive boosts to its power, and fans will want to get their hands on this weapon. Itto has got some smaller adjustments that make him flow better as a character and deal even more damage with his devastating charged attacks. Players can read about these changes here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto and his signature claymore have been buffed

These new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed some additional changes to Arataki Itto's Normal Attacks and his Elemental Burst on top of the previous changes to his constellations. These changes are mostly minor but work to make his attacks flow a lot better.

Firstly, his previously removed passive has been restored to be a part of his Normal Attacks, giving him the ability to maintain his attack combo even after a dash or utilizing his Elemental Skill. This will allow players to rack up some unique attack rotations while utilizing Arataki Itto. Itto also now will gain stacks of his special buff Superlative Superstrength when he lands his second and fourth Normal Attack, giving him even more changes to use his powerful Charged Attacks.

Itto's Elemental Burst has also received some changes, though these changes are slightly less positive. Itto only gets a stack of Superlative Superstrength on the first and third hit of his Normal Attack combo. He will suffer reduced defenses during the duration of his Burst. However, he makes up for it with the massive damage increase he gains, thanks to his Defense conversion during this form.

Redhorn Stonethresher buffed

Itto's signature claymore has also received a significant buff, with its Base Attack being lowered to increase the Crit DMG by a massive amount. Previously, the Stonethresher at level 90 provided 608 base ATK and 66.2 Crit DMG, but now it grants 542 Base ATK and 88.2% Crit DMG. This is an insane amount of Crit DMG, and Itto will definitely benefit greatly from this change. However, this isn't the only buff to the weapon coming in Genshin Impact 2.3.

The Redhorn Stonethresher will also provide a 28% boost to Defense at refinement rank one while also granting a 40% boost to Normal and Charged Attack damage based on Defense. This is an insane amount at just refinement rank one and can make Itto an absolute monster. Genshin Impact fans will want to get their hands on this weapon if they plan on using Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed some big changes to Arataki Itto and his weapon, though due to the update still being in the beta, players should be aware that it is all subject to change.

