Genshin Impact 2.3 update release date, major leaks, character banners and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed much about future updates, with new character banners, weapons, bosses and more shown off far in advance. The 2.3 update will launch on November 24, giving fans a few more weeks before it arrives.

A new 5-star character is also set to release on the second banner of the update, meaning players have a lot to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.3. Fans can find out this leaked info here to help prepare for the launch of this new update.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New characters, banners, release dates and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 will bring the return of the long awaited 5-star Geo character Albedo, as his banner launches alongside the update on November 24.

Albedo seems to be getting a lot of love in this update, with a new quest and even a new signature 4-star weapon that seems to be incredibly useful on him. Players who have been waiting to summon for Albedo will definitely want to grab him when he returns for this update.

Arataki Itto and Gorou are also coming during the latter half of this update, according to current leaks, making Genshin Impact 2.3 one of the best updates for the Geo element so far. This new banner will launch on December 14, bringing both of these new characters to the game.

Gorou will be one of the element's best supporting characters, while Itto is proving to be an amazing DPS carry with some amazing animations. Players who have been waiting to create their perfect Geo team will love the 2.3 update.

Other major leaks

New weapons like the Redhorn Stonethresher and the Cinnabar Spindle will be releasing during this update. The Stonethresher being Itto's best in-slot Claymore and the Spindle is a new F2P weapon for Albedo.

Players who focus on stacking the Defense stat will love these two new weapons as they boost damage significantly with enough Defense.

Another important addition coming in 2.3 is the new Golden Wolflord boss, who will hold the items necessary for ascending Arataki Itto. This boss will be a powerful one, and players will want to prepare before they take it on.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is bringing a ton of new content, and players won't want to miss out on any of it when it launches on November 24.

