Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Albedo’s signature 4-star sword and stats revealed

There is a new Genshin Impact 2.3 leak detailing Albedo's signature sword and what its stats are.

His signature weapon is known as the Cinnabar Spindle, and it's a 4-star sword. Both its stats and effects have been leaked. Not only that, but Travelers can also see how it looks in Genshin Impact 2.3. Like other weapons in Genshin Impact, any sword user can equip it.

Naturally, the sword is designed to complement Albedo's playstyle. Its secondary stat is DEF, and it also bolsters the user's Elemental Skill DMG by a set amount of their DEF.

Genshin Impact: Albedo's signature sword (Cinnabar Spindle) revealed in 2.3 leaks

The above Tweet showcases a few angles of Albedo's signature sword. Its design complements Albedo's appearance, as it reuses the same color scheme. The backdrop is Dragonspine, which is fitting given Albedo's connection to the location.

At Level 90, the Cinnabar Spindle has 454 ATK and 69 DEF. Its effect is that 40/50/60/70/80% of the user's DEF will be used to increase their Elemental Skill DMG. It will disappear after 0.1 seconds when it deals damage, and it has a 1.5-second cooldown.

If Genshin Impact players think the images are fake, they should check out the footage shown below.

Footage of Albedo's signature sword

It's only a six-second clip, but it features Albedo using his sword. The slight camera shift makes it easy to notice that it's the same sword as the one visible in the leaked photos.

There are also leaks about Albedo having a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.3. The second banner has been leaked to feature Itto and Gorou, so it would mean that Albedo's banner would be on the first half of version 2.3.

Some leakers have stated that the first banner is a rerun banner, so there is some credibility to the rumors of Albedo being the one with a rerun. Apparently, there will also be a plot involving Albedo in Genshin Impact 2.3, but that particular leak isn't as reliable as the previous ones.

Cinnabar Spindle Ascension materials

Genshin Impact players will need the following Ascension materials to max out the level of Cinnabar Spindle:

3x Tile of Decarabian's Tower

9x Debris of Decarabian's City

9x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic

4x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream

15x Chaos Device

18x Chaos Circuit

27x Chaos Core

10x Damaged Mask

15x Stained Mask

18x Ominous Mask

150,000 Mora (Not counting Mora used to enhance the level)

The Decarabian materials are available in the Cecilia Garden domain. However, players can only get new ones on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. The remaining items are available as drops by the appropriate enemy. Hilichurl-type enemies drop the Mask materials, and Ruin enemies drop the Chaos items.

The Cecilia Garden domain is located northwest of Wolvendom.

Cecilia Garden's exterior (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cinnabar Spindle will apparently be given for free in a Genshin Impact 2.3 event, similar to other 4-star event weapons. Likewise, its Refinement Materials will also be awarded during this event.

Also Read

Everything in this article comes from various Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks; hence, miHoYo may change some aspects in the final version.

One of the most likely things they'll change is the name of Albedo's sword, as weapon names often differ in the beta version from the final release (Brumal Star and Polar Star, for example).

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you own Albedo? Yes No 0 votes so far