Genshin Impact 2.3 banner schedule: Itto and Gorou banner release date, leaked gameplay, and more

December 14, 2021, is when Itto and Gorou will arrive as playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, and Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user. Leakers have confirmed that both characters will appear on the same character banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. The first half is supposedly a rerun banner, but the leakers don't know who it is on yet.

The remaining two 4-star characters aren't known presently. However, there is some information on both Itto and Gorou's movesets in Genshin Impact (including gameplay videos).

Genshin Impact 2.3 Itto and Gorou leaks: Release, leaked gameplay videos, and more information

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

miHoYo seemingly took down the image of Itto and Gorou next to one another, but the relevant information is still available in the above Tweet's text. miHoYo has copyrighted several gameplay videos featuring Itto, giving further credibility to these release date leaks.

Fortunately, there are backup videos for readers to watch.

Itto gameplay video

This gameplay video features Itto's moveset in Genshin Impact. It starts with his idle animations before progressing into his walk and run animations. From there, it gets into his attacks (including various camera angles of his Normal and Charged Attacks).

Itto has several unique animations, but his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are also worth discussing. They might not seem to do much in the video, but there are reliable text leaks that describe the purpose of these moves.

His Elemental Skill has a duration of six seconds and a cooldown of ten seconds. Also, his Elemental Burst has a duration of 11 seconds, a cooldown of 20 seconds, and requires 80 Energy.

Itto's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact allows him to throw Ushi, dealing Geo DMG, and has the following effects:

Can Taunt nearby enemies

Gains HP relative to Itto's Max HP

If enemies attack Ushi, then Itto gains one Superlative Superstrength stack (only once every two seconds)

Ushi will leave the field either when his HP hits 0 or when the duration ends (six seconds)

Itto's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is a self-steroid with the following effects:

All Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks deal Geo DMG

Itto receives an ATK Bonus based on his DEF

His Normal Attack Speed increases by 10%

His first, second, and third combo attacks grant him one Superlative Superstrength stack

Itto also gets 20% Physical and Elemental RES

All of these effects vanish if Itto leaves the field for whatever reason.

Gorou gameplay video

There is also a gameplay video on Gorou's kit in Genshin Impact. It follows a similar format to Itto's showcase, but it's shorter as it doesn't include Charged Attacks (Gorou is a bow user). As he is a 4-star character, he doesn't get the brief cutscene when activating his Elemental Burst.

Gorou's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact involves placing a banner down in a location. It deals Geo DMG and has buffs based on how many Geo users are in the party. These effects are:

One Geo User: Gives a DEF bonus.

Gives a DEF bonus. Two Geo Users: Gives Resistance to Interruption.

Gives Resistance to Interruption. Three Geo Users: Gives a Geo DMG Bonus.

Only one banner will give players its effects. Gorou's Elemental Skill has a duration of ten seconds and a cooldown of ten seconds.

His Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact creates a field known as General's Glory. It has the same effects as the Elemental Skill (when it comes to bonuses based on the number of Geo users).

Also Read

However, it moves along with the player and can generate one Crystal Collapse every 1.5 seconds to deal Geo DMG to a nearby foe. It will also act as a magnet for nearby elemental shards every 1.5 seconds. If Gorou's Elemental Skill is active, it will be destroyed once he activates his Elemental Burst.

If Gorou faints, then the effects of the Elemental Burst vanish. It has a duration of nine seconds, a cooldown of 20 seconds, and requires 80 Energy in Genshin Impact.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you like more, Itto or Gorou? Itto Gorou 2 votes so far