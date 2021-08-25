Genshin Impact banner rerun leaks: Possible V2.2 & V2.3 banners explained

Genshin Impact is expected to release rerun banners for some characters with the 2.2 and 2.3 patches. While the upcoming 2.1 update will bring in three new characters, it seems like the next two updates will mainly focus on rerun banners.

As per the leaks, Ganyu, Albedo and Hu Tao will be the five-star characters who will soon have their rerun banners. They haven't been featured for a long time now, but are still some of the most overpowered units in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact may rerun Ganyu, Hu Tao, and Albedo banners starting 2.2 Update, as per leaks

Prominent Genshin Impact leakers have been teasing a Ganyu rerun banner for a long time now. The 2.1 update will feature three new characters, Baal, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara. Hence, the 2.2 update might bring in the highly-anticipated Ganyu rerun banner.

UBatcha hinted at Ganyu's return in the 2.2 update with an exciting puzzle:

As Inazuma takes a Bow, there should be a pretty Chill re-run coming in 2.2 and along with that there's at least one new character.



I'll be sharing more as and when I can. Keep in mind this is all subject to change.#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 17, 2021

With two new 5-star characters coming in version 2.1 update, fans are wondering if Genshin Impact will release Yae Miko in 2.2 patch. Yae Miko has played an important role in the Inazuma storyline up until now, and players around the world have sky-scraping expectations from her.

To feed their curiosity, Ubatcha, a reputed leaker, has shared the leaked roadmap for upcoming character reruns and new banners.

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

According to the tweet, Genshin Impact is planning to release Yae Miko as a new 5-star character and rerun some old 5-star characters after starting with 2.1 update.

It includes reruns for Ganyu, Hu Tao & Albedo banners. As of now, three of the most requested Genshin Impact banners have been rerun in the past. If Ganyu, Hu tao & Albedo are to be rerun next, then players can expect the next rerun to include Xiao.

However, there's no leak about Xiao yet. That being said, it's almost confirmed that Yae Miko's arrival will be succeeded by Ganyu, Albedo and Hu Tao this year.

Albedo and Hu Tao will return to Genshin Impact with the 2.3 update

Based on the leaked lineup, the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact will bring two existing characters instead of new ones.

Following Ganyu, players can witness two consecutive rerun banners for Hu Tao and Albedo.

Hu Tao in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Hu Tao is rumored to be returning in December, and she might feature in the first rerun banner in the 2.3 patch:

// genshin leaks



GANYU RERUN IN 2.2 AND HU TAO RERUN IN DEC POSSIBLY pic.twitter.com/tOHwbrqK6d — raine / tao 🎆 C1 YOIMIYA HAVER (@hutaoluvrs) August 17, 2021

Albedo will most probably have his rerun banner in the 2.3 update after Hu Tao. The Geo Sword character is a great support DPS unit, and became even better with the Geo buffs introduced in the 1.3 update.

Albedo in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

It is worth noting that banner releases in Genshin Impact are always subject to change, so players must take the aforementioned leaks with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod