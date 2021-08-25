List of Genshin Impact materials to farm before Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner update

The Raiden Shogun, Baal, will be arriving to Genshin Impact soon, so players wishing to pull for her should collect as many materials as possible.

If done well, they will have enough materials to farm once the Raiden Shogun is released in Genshin Impact 2.1. Unfortunately, not every single one of Baal's Ascension materials is farmable in the current version of Genshin Impact. Still, players can collect a good amount of resources to save time later.

Based on what's currently known about the Raiden Shogun, it seems that she will be a very good unit and will be worth pulling for. After all, she is the Electro Archon.

List of Genshin Impact materials to farm for the Raiden Shogun (Baal) before the banner update

Baal is a highly anticipated unit (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can also make use of the recent Ley Line Overflow event to stock up on Mora and other level-up materials. Both resources will be incredibly useful for maxing out the Raiden Shogun (especially Mora).

Hence, players are recommended to take advantage of the event right now, especially since it lasts about a week (which is more than enough time). Other than that, Genshin Impact players can collect some of Baal's Ascension materials as seen below.

Ascension materials for the Raiden Shogun (Baal)

A good deal of the Raiden Shogun's Ascension materials aren't available yet (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden Shogun (Baal) requires the following materials to ascend in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 1

Amakumo Fruit x 3

Old Handguard x 3 20,000 2 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 3

Storm Beads x 2

Amakumo Fruit x 10

Old Handguard x 15

40,000 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 6

Storm Beads x 4

Amakumo Fruit x 20

Kageuchi Handguard x 12

60,000 4 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 3

Storm Beads x 8

Amakumo Fruit x 30

Kageuchi Handguard x 18

80,000 5 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 6

Storm Beads x 12

Amakumo Fruit x 45

Famed Handguard x 12

100,000 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6

Storm Beads x 20

Amakumo Fruit x 60

Famed Handguard x 24

120,000

Amakumo Fruit used to be known as Tenkumo Fruit in the older leaks. Either way, it's not obtainable in the present version of Genshin Impact. Likewise, Storm Beads are dropped by Lv. 30+ Thunder Manifestations, which will be the Electro variant of the Oceanid (also not available).

That said, everything else on this list is obtainable.

Talent Ascension materials for the Raiden Shogun (Baal)

Fortunately, most of Baal's Talent Ascension materials are farmable (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden Shogun (Baal) requires the following Talent Ascension materials to ascend one of her Talents in Genshin Impact:

Talent Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3

Old Handguard x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2

Kageuchi Handguard x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4

Kageuchi Handguard x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6

Kageuchi Handguard x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9

Kageuchi Handguard x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4

Famed Handguard x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6

Famed Handguard x 6

? x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12

Famed Handguard x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16

Famed Handguard x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

The ? item is dropped by the La Signora weekly boss, which isn't available to players yet. However, Genshin Impact players can collect all other materials on this list.

What can be farmed for the Raiden Shogun as of right now

The interactive map above showcases where players can find Nobushi, who are enemies that drop Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard items. All versions of Nobushi should drop the Old Handguard, but the latter two require Lv. 40+ and Lv. 60+, respectively.

Genshin Impact players can obtain Mora in a number of ways. The current Ley Line Overflow Event is a useful event for Genshin Impact players who desperately need Mora right now.

Electro Hypostases will drop the Vajrada Amethyst materials. Slivers are dropped by all levels, and Fragments are dropped by Lv. 40+. Chunks are dropped by Lv. 60+, and Gemstones are dropped by the Lv. 75+ equivalent.

The Violet Court Domain in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Violet Court Domain is located west of Inazuma City. On Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, Genshin Impact players can collect the Teachings of Light, Guide to Light, and Philosophies of Light which are needed to ascend Baal's talents.

Domain Mastery Lv. 1 only drops Teachings of Light, whereas levels two and three drop Teachings of Light and Guides to Light. Philosophies of Light can be obtained in Domain Mastery Lv. 4, alongside other materials.

It's worth noting that these Ascension materials can be crafted at an alchemist's table.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul