Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Every new event, character, release date, and features revealed

Genshin Impact will soon release the version 2.1 update, bringing new characters, events, and permanent features to the game.

The recent special program's livestream showcased some official content coming to Genshin Impact in the next update. The upcoming characters and events have also been revealed, as well as new regions have been added for players to explore.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released on September 1, so players only need to wait a little longer for all the new content.

Everything known about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update

New islands in Inazuma

Genshin Impact 2.1 will add two new Inazuma islands to the Teyvat map. Starting in the next update, players will be able to explore the unique areas of Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

Watatsumi is known for its dense plantlife and beautiful scenery. It’s also rather distant from other islands in Inazuma, which helps explain the unique culture and landscapes.

Watatsumi Island preview (Image via miHoYo)

The Sangonomiya Shrine, home base to the Resistance Movement, is also present on Watatsumi island. With tensions escalating between Kokomi’s Resistance and the Raiden Shogun, the Sangonomiya Shrine will surely be crucial in 2.1.

Sangonomiya Shrine preview (Image via miHoYo)

While Watatsumi is peaceful and welcoming, Seirai Island is much the opposite. In Genshin Impact lore, people rarely visit Seirai Island due to its constant thunderstorms that resulted from a past disaster.

Seirai Island preview (Image via miHoYo)

The 2.1 livestream revealed one subarea of Seirai Island, the Asase Shrine. Here, players will find a talking black cat who serves as the provisional head priestess.

Asase Shrine preview (Image via miHoYo)

Based on official reports, players can expect the final Archon Quest in Inazuma to take place in version 2.1. As the story winds down in the Electro Nation, players will explore these two new islands

Three new playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.1

Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, and Sangonomiya Kokomi will all become playable characters in version 2.1 of Genshin Impact. The shogun and her servant Sara will both be Electro characters, the former holding a polearm and the latter holding a bow.

Raiden Shogun in the 2.1 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara in the 2.1 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both of these Electro characters will be good fits for a support role in Genshin Impact. With their elemental abilities, Sara can provide attack buffs to other party members and Baal can regain energy for her allies. The Electro Archon can also deal damage off-field in coordination with other attacks, making her a potentially great sub-DPS character.

Sangonomiya Kokomi in the 2.1 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Meanwhile, the Resistance leader, Kokomi, will be a Hydro catalyst-user. Although CRIT stats will essentially be useless on her due to a lack of CRIT rate, Kokomi will have a huge healing bonus.

Her Elemental Skill's jellyfish creature, Bake-Kurage, will also be able to deal Hydro damage when Kokomi is off-field.

Aloy early access on PlayStation

Apart from the new banner characters, Aloy from the Horizon game series will become a playable character in Genshin Impact. All players will get Aloy for free in their in-game mailbox, but only PlayStation gamers will obtain her in version 2.1.

Aloy in the 2.1 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Aloy will be a 5-star Cryo-bow character in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, thanks to the 2.1 livestream, players now know more about her gameplay as well.

Aloy’s Elemental Skill, Frozen Wilds, throws a Freeze Bomb that explodes for Cryo damage and scatters into Chillwater Bomblets, which explode on contact for more Cryo damage.

Aloy's Elemental Skill (Image via miHoYo)

The bomb and bomblets debuff enemies’ attack on hit and grant Aloy a Coil stack. Coil stacks will increase Aloy’s normal attack damage, and with four stacks, her normal attacks will deal Cryo damage.

Aloy’s Elemental Burst is a simple ability, dealing Cryo damage in a large AoE after she detonates a Power Cell.

Aloy's Elemental Burst explosion (Image via miHoYo)

PC and mobile players will have to wait until version 2.2 to get the free character, Aloy. Meanwhile, PlayStation users will be the first to test out this new character in the next update.

Fishing gameplay in Teyvat

A new gameplay mechanic is coming to Genshin Impact in version 2.1. Players will be able to fish in certain areas of Teyvat with new fishing rod items. Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature Fishing Associations that offer different fishing rods with various effects that help catch new fish.

To catch fish, players will need to first prepare bait. There will be different types of bait, and each will be effective at catching different types of fish.

Crafting fishing bait in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Then, players should cast their fishing line in a place that won’t scare the nearby fish. Players will have to manage the tension on their line and react to the fish’s movements to reel them in.

The Traveler catching fish in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Fish can be used as cooking ingredients or exchanged for rewards, but some will be used more as decoration. Ornamental Fish can be kept and raised in the Serenitea Pot, in the Pool of Sapphire Grace furnishing.

Fish in the Serenitea Pot (Image via miHoYo)

Moonchase Festival

The Moonchase Festival is coming to Liyue Harbor in version 2.1. Merchants will arrive and bring a completely new appearance to the city.

In this event storyline, the Traveler will team up with Keqing and Xiangling to discover the true origins of the festival. The Moonchase Festival will also have two unique types of gameplay apart from the story.

Liyue Harbor during the Moonchase Festival (Image via miHoYo)

In the Moonlight Seeker part of the event, the Adventurer’s Guild will scatter Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in Liyue, Mondstadt and Dragonspine. Chests will offer instant rewards, and collecting Moonchase Charms will earn even more rewards at certain increments.

Mystmoon Chest (Image via miHoYo)

The second part of the Moonchase Festival, Trail of Delicacies, will task Travelers with fighting enemies whose leaders have been buffed. To help complete these challenges, players can submit cooked dishes for various buffs.

Offering food for buffs in Trail of Delicacies (Image via miHoYo)

Daily Login event and double-crystal bonus reset

Genshin Impact will offer a few easy ways to get more wishes in version 2.1.

In the upcoming event, Passage of Clouds and Stars, players will earn rewards just for logging in to Genshin Impact. Most notably, these rewards include 10 Intertwined Fates for players to use in the event banners.

Top-up bonus reset and daily login event preview (Image via miHoYo)

Furthermore, players will be able to get double Genesis Crystals for their purchases. This bonus was originally a one-time bargain for each tiered purchase. That bonus will reset in version 2.1, giving each purchase double the crystals one more time.

Other new events in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature other events apart from the Moonchase Festival and the daily login event.

In the Lunar Realm, players will help a fisherwoman with a legendary catch. This event will offer the event-exclusive fishing rod, Moonstringer, as a reward.

Lunar Realm event preview (Image via miHoYo)

In another upcoming event, Hyakunin Ikki, players will enter a fighting tournament with teams of two owned or trial characters. Players can test different character combinations here and give their teams special buffs for the event.

Creating pairs in Hyakunin Ikki (Image via miHoYo)

Finally, there will be the Spectral Secrets event. Players will send characters on expeditions to find the rare Specter creatures, making use of Katheryne's hints.

Spectral Secrets expeditions (Image via miHoYo)

La Signora Trounce Domain and new boss enemies

La Signora, who’s perhaps best known for taking Venti’s gnosis, will appear as a weekly boss in the next Genshin Impact update. The 2.1 livestream showed La Signora switching between Cryo and Pyro attacks that changed the environment in her domain.

La Signora boss preview (Image via miHoYo)

Other new boss enemies will also enter Genshin Impact in 2.1 as well. Players can expect to see the Hydro Hypostasis on Watatasumi Island, and the Thunder Manifestation on Seirai Island.

Plenty of exciting content is coming to Genshin Impact on September 1. Players should make good use of their time before the 2.1 update to prepare for all the challenges that await them.

