Genshin Impact: How to redeem codes from Twitch in August 2021

Genshin Impact players can claim 60 free Primogems this month by using a new redeem code from Twitch.

Several Twitch streamers currently have a Paimon extension enabled whenever they’re live on stream. When viewers come across these Genshin Impact streamers, they can make use of this extension to get a unique redeem code for the game.

This event ends on August 31 at 23:59 (UTC +8), so players should make sure to get their free Primogems while they can.

How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact from the “Paimon Extension on Twitch” event

Claim your 60 free primo gems from the Twitch Paimon campaign before Aug 31, 23:59 (UTC +8.00).



1) Go to any Twitch stream (preferably mine😜) with the Paimon extension & click the treasure chest to the right of the like bar.



2) Copy the code and redeem in game or online!!! pic.twitter.com/NFKE1X0lsc — KiLimePie (@KiLimePieTV) August 13, 2021

A step-by-step guide to get Genshin Impact redeem codes in August 2021

Step 1) Open Twitch and find an official Genshin Impact streamer

Genshin Impact players should start by opening Twitch on their PC or laptop. After logging into their Twitch account, they should then visit an ongoing livestream of a select Genshin Impact streamer.

Players should try to find a streamer who has the Paimon extension enabled, as this extension is key to getting the Twitch redeem code.

Each Twitch account can only claim one redeem code, and each Genshin Impact account can only receive one code from Twitch.

Paimon extension on Enviosity's Twitch Stream (Image via Twitch)

Step 2) Press like on the Paimon extension and get the redeem code

Once players are in the livestream, they can click the like button, then click the rewards button marked by a treasure chest.

It may be helpful to view the stream fullscreen to see the Paimon extension.

Twitch may ask players for access to their user ID when they click for rewards. Players should accept this to proceed.

Afterwards, users should click on the rewards button one more time. Here, they can collect their free redeem code.

Like and Rewards buttons on Nuke73's Paimon extension (Image via Twitch)

Step 3) Redeem the code for rewards

Genshin Impact players can redeem their Twitch code either in-game or on the Genshin Impact gift page.

To use redeem codes in-game, players should do the following:

Launch Genshin Impact on any device Click on Paimon’s menu in the top-left Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code Enter the redeem code under “Redeem Now” Click “Exchange”

In-game redeem code prompt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who prefer to use the Genshin Impact webpage should take the following steps instead:

Open the Genshin Impact gift page Login to the miHoYo account Ensure the server and Traveler nickname are correct, and enter the redeem code Click the redeem button

Step 4) Claim Primogems from the redeem code

Finally, Genshin Impact players must simply claim the redeem code rewards from their in-game mail. The Twitch code should send 60 Primogems to the mailbox once redeemed.

Players only need to open the mail item that has the rewards and click “Claim.” The Primogems will then be transferred to the player’s stockpile for them to save or spend.

Twitch redeem code rewards in the mailbox (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the redeem code mail is sent out, players have 29 days to claim it before it expires.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own veiws.

Also read: 5 Best PC games like Genshin Impact

Edited by R. Elahi