Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion: Secret event with 500 Primogems for returnees

In Genshin Impact, the Stellar Reunion event rewards players for returning to their accounts after a hiatus.

Genshin Impact continuously offers new content to play via regular updates and limited-time events. Nevertheless, players can get burnt out. As it turns out, gamers who’ve left their Genshin Impact account for a while can come back to get some free rewards. More specifically, they can earn 500 Primogems over the course of a week.

Stellar Reunion event details and rewards in Genshin Impact

Stellar Reunion event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock the Stellar Reunion event, players must log into their Genshin Impact account after 14 days of inactivity. Players must also be at least Adventure rank 10, and it must be at least 45 days since the last time they activated this event.

Once the Stellar Reunion event is unlocked, Genshin Impact players can claim their reunion rewards. These rewards include:

100 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

5 Hero’s Wits

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

80,000 Mora

Stellar Reunion rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Apart from these one-time rewards, there are three other parts of the Stellar Reunion event. Each part has a couple of simple tasks to complete, and they all offer free rewards.

Passage of Time

The Passage of Time portion of the Stellar Reunion event rewards players for simply logging into their Genshin Impact accounts. Every day during the week following the event’s activation, players can log in to claim free items. The rewards for logging in every day of the week add up to:

400 Primogems

2 Fragile Resin

10 Hero’s Wits

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

100,000 Mora

Passage of Time rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Homeward Path

Homeward Path rewards Genshin Impact players daily for simply playing the game over the course of a week. Every day, players with the Stellar Reunion event are rewarded for tasks like cooking, forging, using resin and more. Each task provides rewards that may include Mora, Hero’s Wit or Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Completing these tasks also accumulates points in the Homeward Path section of the Stellar Reunion event. When players gather enough points, they can claim a free 4-star weapon, the Prototype Rancour.

Homeward Path rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Reunion Blessing

Every day during the Stellar Reunion event, participants have three chances to get double the rewards from Domains or Blossoms. Essentially, when players use 20 Original Resin to claim rewards, they will receive a Condensed Resin’s amount of rewards.

Reunion Blessing details (image via Genshin Impact)

Stellar Reunion changes in Genshin Impact 2.1

Starting in version 2.1 the Stellar Reunion event will undergo several changes. Due to upcoming changes, the Stellar Reunion event will be unavailable from 22 August 2021 until the 2.1 update.

Once the new update is released, the Stellar Reunion event will last 14 days instead of the current seven. Because of this, players will have 21 more chances to get double rewards from Domains and Blossoms via the Reunion Blessing.

Additionally, the Homeward Path part of the event will be put on a short delay. Specifically, Homeward Path will only unlock after four days once the event is activated.

The Stellar Reunion event is a great way to get returning players back up to speed with free rewards. Players who’ve been away from Genshin Impact can return to get the 500 free Primogems and level-up materials.

