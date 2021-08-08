Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun’s (Baal) Elemental Skill, and Burst animations revealed

Recent Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks showcase the Raiden Shogun's (Baal) Elemental Skill and Burst animations.

Baal is currently scheduled to show up in Genshin Impact 2.1 (possibly on 1 September 2021), so many Genshin Impact fans are understandably hyped to see her animations.

She's the Electro Archon, which means that she'll likely be a phenomenal unit in the same vein that Venti and Zhongli are for their roles.

The Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill and Burst have been leaked in both their descriptions and animations. Both the animations and ability descriptions will be listed in this article for convenience's sake.

Other than that, the Genshin Impact leaks regarding the Raiden Shogun seem promising.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: The Elemental Skill and Burst animations for Baal (the Raiden Shogun) revealed

The YouTube video shown above does an excellent job showcasing several animations for Baal. It includes her idle animations and all of her attack animations.

Interestingly enough, Baal is normally a Polearm user, but her Elemental Burst allows her to wield the sword most Genshin Impact players associate with her. Her animations look flashy and smooth, as one would expect from a character of her status.

Sadly, these animations aren't against enemies. Still, Genshin Impact players can get an idea of how her skillset looks in-game. Her Elemental Skill is called "Transcendance: Baleful Light" and her Elemental Burst is called "Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu" in Genshin Impact.

Baal's Elemental Skill

What Baal's Elemental Skill looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Baal's Elemental Skill has her doing a quick motion with her hand, with what appears to be an eye symbol in front of her. It's an incredibly quick animation, but it does have some interesting properties worth mentioning.

This Elemental Skill deals Electro DMG to enemies upon contact. It also grants party members the "Eye of Stormy Judgment" buff. Characters who have this effect can attack enemies to inflict additional Electro AOE DMG. It also gives a small boost to Elemental burst DMG.

Surprisingly, the Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill lasts for 25 seconds. The CD is only 10 seconds long, and the Eye of Stormy Judgment can occur once every 0.9 seconds.

After using the Elemental Skill, the "eye symbol" will appear above the characters' heads, thus letting them know when the skill is active.

Baal's Elemental Burst

baal’s ult animation is so cool wtf???? pic.twitter.com/Yq08HMkviN — meIIy散兵🫐 (@miiscara) July 24, 2021

Baal's Elemental Burst was leaked a few weeks ago, and its animation is pretty interesting. Once again, the Raiden Shogun takes a sword out of her chest before doing what's presumably a devastating slash.

It deals Electro AOE DMG, and all of the Raiden Shogun's regular attacks will have Electro properties. Attacking enemies will give all party members additional energy every second, up to five times.

With this buff, the Raiden Shogun's resistance to interruption is also heavily increased, and she becomes immune to DMG involving Electro-Charged reactions.

Baal's regular attacks in this state also resemble the animations seen when she's wielding a Polearm. It's a quick Elemental Burst, with a lot of interesting properties that seem to make her a worthwhile character in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul