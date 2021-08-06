Genshin Impact banner schedule: Yoimiya, Baal, Aloy and Kokomi release dates leaked

Genshin Impact has a lot of banners coming up soon, and players will have plenty of new characters to wish for in the coming months. Yoimiya, Baal, Aloy, and Kokomi are all coming out over the next update and gamers can try to get all of these new 5-star characters.

Leaks have revealed a tentative schedule for the upcoming banners and fans can learn more about them here. Genshin Impact definitely has a huge lineup planned for its next few banners.

Genshin Impact banner schedule: Upcoming banners revealed

Yoimiya's banner is just around the corner and players will be able to wish for the new 5-star Pyro archer in only a few days when she goes live on August 10th. Yoimiya's banner will also feature the new Anemo claymore 4-star, Sayu, along with the 4-star Cryo archer Diona and the 4-star Pyro claymore using Xinyan.

This banner will definitely bring some great supports for a Genshin Impact team, and Yoimiya looks to be a powerful addition to the roster of main DPS characters.

Baal banner date leaks

Based on current knowledge from leakers, Baal will be coming first in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update, which should occur around August 31st, if Genshin's six week schedule remains the same.

This means players should be able to wish for Baal on August 31st or September 1st, depending on maintenance time. They will definitely want to give summoning the powerful Electro Archon a try when she releases.

Aloy release date leaks

Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait long for Aloy to release, as long as they have a PlayStation. Aloy will be arriving with the 2.1 update on Sony's official console, and players will be able to grab Aloy for free from an in-game mail that will be redeemable throughout the update.

Players should be able to get their Aloy around August 31st or September 1st, depending on when Genshin Impact 2.1 goes live. Gamers on PC will have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.2 releases, though this is still subject to speculation.

Kokomi banner date leaks

While the concrete date for Kokomi's banner is unknown, according to leaks she should follow Baal's banner in Genshin Impact 2.1. This would place Kokomi's banner around September 21st, giving players plenty of time to save up for this 5-star Hydro catalyst user.

Kokomi has definitely left an impression on the players after her appearance in Genshin Impact's story, and it seems like fans won't have to wait too long to wish for her.

Genshin Impact has a huge lineup of characters being released and players will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems as they won't want to miss out on any of these upcoming 5-star units.

