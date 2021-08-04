Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Fishing event, rods, furnishings, and types of fish revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed some of the new events coming to the game, and players will be able to look forward to an upcoming fishing event. It will allow them to gather rare fish and complete special training for tons of rewards.

Players will be able to take part in the new fishing mechanic coming to Genshin Impact, and even gain a new fishing rod during this event. Here's what is known about the new Lunar Realm event, along with some more details on Genshin Impact fishing.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Fishing details, and event info

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be bringing a new minigame for players to enjoy, and it is one that they have been anticipating. This update will introduce fishing to Genshin Impact, along with bringing in an event centered around new mechanics.

This event will feature Primogems, a new fishing rod, and other rewards for players to acquire for taking part in the new fishing minigame.

Lunar Realm: Accompany a fisherwoman named Kujirai Momiji in her eventful pursuit of a legendary fish named "Lunar Leviathan".



You will complete a series of fishing challenges and get plenty of practice with fishing.



The Lunar Realm event will reward players with a new Moonstringer fishing rod that will allow for easier catches during fishing. This rod is definitely worth trying to grab as it will greatly benefit in hunting for elusive fish in Genshin Impact.

Fishing rods in Genshin Impact:

5 Fishing Rods



Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have shown off several new fishing rods that players will be able to use, and it seems that each one will have benefits for different fishing locations and scenarios.

There are three rods that are clearly tied to regions; the Windtangler, the Wishmaker, and the Narukawa Ukai each seem to correspond to Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Apparently, these rods will have bonuses in their respective regions, meaning players will need to choose the right one for that particular area.

Genshin Impact fish types:

There are plenty of new fish types coming in Genshin Impact 2.1, and players will be able to catch a variety of fish. They can catch both ornamental and non-ornamental versions of fish, and will be able to display the former in the Serenitea Pot as furnishings.

Non-Ornamental fish can be used as cooking materials, or other essentials. Players will need to catch a healthy supply of both types of fish to populate their housing and material section.

New fishing related furnishing:

Genshin Impact players will also be able to display their best catches in the Spiritcloud Pool, a new furnishing coming to the Serenitea Pot. This furnishing will allow them to place their ornamental fish inside it to show them off to fellow players, making the hunt for the best fish definitely worth undertaking.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring a ton of new features, and the latest fishing minigame seems like a deep new mechanic for players to take advantage of. They will definitely want to give fishing a try when it releases in Genshin Impact 2.1.

