Genshin Impact 'In Another Land' quest guide: How to get the photos and cooking ingredients

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of quests for players to find and complete, and the "In Another Land" quest is one that will provide some extra information about the world of Teyvat and the region of Inazuma.

The world quest is dialog heavy and players will need to have their cameras ready to take photos as they travel through the island of Ritou. This quest won't require much effort, making it an easy one to complete. Here's how players can complete "In Another Land" in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to complete "In Another Land"

To begin the "In Another Land" quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to head to Ritou and talk to an NPC named Alrani. Before embarking on this one, they need to complete the "Endless Research" and the "Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow" quests.

Once players reach Ritou, they should be able to converse with Alrani who will task them with helping her record the Inazuman lifestyle.

Step 1: Take a photo of Eipekkusu and its owner

The first photo for players to take (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Players will need to travel with Alrani to the first location where they can then press the ESC key and click the camera button. They will need to adjust their camera until it faces the Eipekkusu shop and take a photo, which will complete this stage of the quest.

Step 2: Take a photo of Syavushi Bakshesh Shoppe and its owner

Players will then need to take a photo at Syavushi Bakshesh shoppe (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Next, players will need to head to Syavushi Baksheshe Shoppe and take another photo using their cameras. Once they have adjusted to the correct angle, they can snap the photo and continue the quest.

Step 3: Go to the wharf and take a photo of the fisherman

Players will need to take a photo of this fisherman (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The next step for players to undertake is to head to the docks of Ritou Island and take a photo of a fisherman named Obata. After that, they will need to converse with another researcher named Vahid who will ask them for help with another task.

Step 4: Talk to Vahid

Players will then need to go talk to Vahid (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The next task for Genshin Impact players is to head over to Vahid and Alrani and get information on what steps are needed to complete this quest. Players will be informed that they need to gather some extra ingredients for a dish which includes 1x Seagrass, 1x Rice, and 1x Fish.

Step 5: Help Alrani gather cooking ingredients

hey i just found this guy on ritou who sells fish, crab, shrimp, and sea ganoderma!! i marked his location on the map :-) pic.twitter.com/zDIEVVi2qt — sawyer 🧃 tohma’s bf (@kaedeharabff) July 31, 2021

Finding the ingredients for this part of the quest should be pretty simple, as players can purchase these items or find them all around Inazuma. They can buy some fish from Obata if they don't want to catch it out of the ocean, and also head to Inazuma City or Liyue's marketplaces to buy Rice.

Genshin Impact players can find Seagrass growing along the coastline of Inazuma, or they can send characters out on an expedition to gather some. After acquiring all of these items, they can turn them in to Vahid to complete this quest.

This Genshin Impact quest will provide players with some interesting information about the world of Genshin Impact, and is definitely worth doing for the Adventure Rank EXP. They will also get 30,000 Mora and 3 Heroes Wits after completing this quest.

