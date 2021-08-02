Top 5 Valberry locations in Genshin Impact: Best farming routes to find Valberry

Genshin Impact is full of resources, and Valberries are one of the easier plants to farm. It grows in clusters along the northern region of Mondstadt, and players can find tons of them growing together.

A quick sweep through their growing areas can reward users with plenty of Valberry to use for characters like Rosaria and Noelle. Here are the five best places to find Valberry in Genshin Impact.

Most suitable Valberry locations in Genshin Impact

With the help of an interactive map, players can easily find Valberry throughout Mondstadt. Navigating this part of the Genshin Impact world should be pretty simple as the enemies in this region are mostly limited to smaller Hilichurls and Slimes.

Gamers will be able to get tons of Valberry by heading to these locations.

1) Whispering Woods

valberry route for all noelle, lisa, and rosaria mains pic.twitter.com/y5X2pw4quN — ayaka ayaya ⭐ seiki (@ninggodgamer69) April 4, 2021

Players can begin hunting for Valberry in the northern region of Whispering Woods, and they can grab three or four Valberry plants before heading up to the Stormbearer mountains by hugging the coastline.

2) Starfell Lake

Genshin Impact players can find a few Valberry plants at the top of the mountains near Starfell Lake, making this spot convenient to teleport to for users hunting down these plants.

3) Stormbearer Point

some valberry locations if ur running low on red dye 👌 pic.twitter.com/WWPjEjhy5r — cleo ❅ (@bbmilkbread) May 21, 2021

Stormbearer Point has a good few Valberry bushes, and gamers can grab them easily as they are pretty close together. These bushes will provide plenty of Valberries for players to use in ascending characters or creating Dyes.

4) Stormbearer Mountains

Some Valberry spots in Stormbearer pic.twitter.com/PwY1WEZrTv — 𝕌lee|BAEGJARN REFINE (@LilRockstar_03) July 28, 2021

Valberry spots are spread out all across the Stormbearer region, and users can find tons in the Stormbearer Mountains. By exploring the area surrounding the Anemo Hypostasis, they can grab a couple of Valberry plants and even challenge the Anemo Cube.

5) Northern Mondstadt

Gamers can also grab some assorted Valberry bushes scattered across the northern part of Mondstadt that haven't been covered. Using the interactive map and farming route guides, they can get tons of Valberry whenever they respawn.

Players can also purchase these berries from NPCs like Chloris, who sell them for Mora.

Hi! Another helpful guide~ If you’re /kinda/ lazy to farm materials to ascend your character/s and have lots of mora, somewhere in Windrise, there’s a kid named Chloris and she’s selling the ff:



• Snapdragon

• Mint

• Wolfhook

• Valberry

• Philameno Mushroom#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKR4HMHQ7g — shiro •• C1 AYAKA HAVER! (@shirassagi) October 23, 2020

For the most part, Valberry is one of the easiest plants to farm in Genshin Impact, so purchasing them is a waste of Mora. Either way, users will want to pick up some of this plant for their collection.

Genshin Impact farming is pretty easy if they know where to look and have a good map open. Valberries are needed for ascending Lisa, Noelle, and Rosaria, and if players need to level those characters up, they can use this guide for some easy Valberries.

Also read: Genshin Impact Paimon's bargain shop in August 2021: What's worth purchasing and what's not?

Edited by Ravi Iyer