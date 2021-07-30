Top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact Inazuma update

Genshin Impact 2.0 has brought players to Inazuma and introduced tons of new hidden achievements to find and unlock during their travels through the new region.

This new region is huge and has a lot of secrets to uncover, meaning players can explore for hours without getting all of the secret achievements. Still, they are a great way to get some extra Primogems, and with so many characters coming out, players will definitely want to take advantage of any free Primogems they can get.

Here are the top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 hidden achievements in Inazuma

Players can unlock a ton of hidden achievements in their travels across Inazuma, and some are easier to unlock than others. These hidden achievements will reward a player with 5 Primogems each, so completing all 5 of these will give them an easy 25 Primogems. Here are the top 5 hidden achievements in Inazuma:

#5 - Shocking...Positively Shocking

i just opened genshin and was looking through my phone while it was loading on my laptop and i forgot that i'm in the balethunder zone so kazuha died and i got an achievement 😭 pic.twitter.com/6C3sXDa1gP — payel 🗯️ (@zeldafrogs) July 25, 2021

Players can earn this achievement by being struck down by Balethunder, which can occur in several places in Inazuma, but can be most easily found in Yashiori Island.

This ranks low due to the fact that players will need to be defeated by the Balethunder to gain this achievement, and respawning with low health can be distastrous.

#4 - They Shall Not Grow Old

This achievement can be gained by putting all of the Simple Tombs around Yashiori Island to rest by paying respects to them. Players will need to lay a Dendrobium flower at each of the six Simple Tombs to receive this reward.

#3 - Hello...! Anyone in here...?

Players can grab this achievement in Ritou by heading to the marked location on the map and interacting with the hidden trapdoor. They will also be able to begin an unmarked world quest by doing so, making this achievement worth even more.

#2 - Paimon's Lucky Day! and Just My Luck...

For all the Genshin players please dont ignore the fortune of the day thing on the shrine! it gives you primogems for an achievement ✨ pic.twitter.com/xJfaVT2KBl — 👶 | open for commission! (@_bakonaua) July 26, 2021

These two achievements are definitely worth picking up as all players will need to do is head to the Grand Narukami Shrine and check their fortune. They will be able to get two different achievements depending on whether they have Great Fortune or Great Misfortune, making these achievements pay out 10 Primogems altogether.

#1 - Who Let The Dogs Out?

This Genshin Impact achievement takes the first place spot since players not only get 5 Primogems for a very easy task, they also get a new furry friend in the form of Toratarou, a dog who can be freed on Jinren Island.

Toratarou will even lead players to a chest out of gratitude, making this achievement definitely the best hidden achievement in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 2.0 has far more hidden achievements to grab than this list covers, and players will be able to find plenty of them by exploring the new region with a keen eye.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul