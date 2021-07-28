Will Baal (Raiden Shogun) be a DPS character in Genshin Impact? Everything known so far

Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced players to the Electro Archon, and many players instantly fell in love with her powerful Electro attacks and unique design. Players may be wondering what Baal's role will be when she is released as a playable character in Genshin Impact. This information is not yet confirmed, but some assumptions can be made based on her currently leaked skills and talents. While things are still subject to change in the beta, here's what is currently known so far about Raiden Shogun's DPS in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Will Baal (Raiden Shogun) be a DPS character?

Baal, also known as Raiden Shogun, is definitely one of the standout characters of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update, and thanks to leaks, players are able to see her attacks and abilities early. Fitting of an Archon, Baal has some incredible attack animations and powerful skills, as she calls forth lightning to smite her foes. Players will also notice that she switches weapons after her Elemental Burst, giving them time to attack with an incredibly damaging Electro sword.

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill:

Raiden has some of the longest ability descriptions in Genshin Impact due to the amount of effects that they have for players. Here is a breakdown of her Elemental Skill:

Transcendence: Baleful Light is Raiden's Elemental Skill, and upon casting it, will release a burst of Electro DMG around Raiden that damages nearby enemies. It will then grant the party the Eye of Stormy Judgement buff for 25 seconds. This buff is similar to Fischl's Oz, as it will perform coordinated attacks with players dealing AOE Electro damage to enemies.

This ability has a long duration and a very short cooldown, which means players will be able to keep her high AoE Electro DMG up almost all the time. This skill will be very useful for players as having off-field elemental damage is always useful in Genshin Impact.

Raiden's Elemental Burst:

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst has quite a few effects, but players will essentially be able to summon her unique sword, the Musou no Hitotachi, and deal devastating attacks to enemies. Here's how it works:

Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu activates upon casting, and Raiden will deal AoE Electro DMG and switch to the Musou no Hitotachi to attack for seven seconds. While in this state, Raiden will regenerate Energy for party members when she lands an attack on an enemy up to five times. This skill will deal more damage based on the stacks of Shogan Byakugen no Rin's Resolve stacks, which can be gained by utilizing other party member's Elemental Bursts.

While the description may be long, the actual skill is pretty simple. Raiden slashes and deals AoE Electro DMG, and then players can use her sword for seven seconds. During this time, the damage that she deals is based on how much Energy players have used on their other characters' Elemental Bursts. Players will need to experiment to create the best teams to fit Raiden's unique playstyle.

What role does Raiden play in a Genshin Impact team?

It seems that Raiden will not be a main DPS character, but instead a Sub-DPS that switches to a main DPS during her Elemental Burst. Players will need to have her on the field for the seven seconds of her sword wielding Musou Shinsetsu state, but after that, her cooldown will be very long. Players will need to figure out how to juggle these skills to allow the Raiden Shogun to perform at her best.

Raiden Shogun is a powerful character, though her role in a Genshin Impact team may be complicated. Still, most teams will benefit from her powerful supporting abilities and her strong damage. Genshin Impact players will definitely want to give Raiden a try when she releases as playable character.

