The Ritou Road Genshin Impact quest: Step-by-step guide to complete the quest

Completing every quest available is like a mission for all players in Genshin Impact. However, some tasks are difficult to achieve without any guidance.

In Inazuma, a new region of Genshin Impact, there is an abundance of new quests. Most of the World Quest can be discovered by an exclamation mark on top of certain NPCs. Hidden quests, on the other hand, can only be found once players fully explore the map.

This article will guide players to complete a hidden quest, "The Ritou Road" in Genshin Impact, step-by-step.

Complete guide to achieves The Ritou Road quest in Genshin Impact's Inazuma

A hidden passageway behind an old house (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the old house on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) First, players need to go to an old house south of Ritou's teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact. They can see a small trapdoor behind the old house. By entering the trapdoor, players will be brought to another location and automatically start the hidden quest "The Ritou Road."

A small camp, the second location of the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the small camp on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Following the passageway, players will reach the other end of Ritou. After getting out of the trapdoor, Genshin Impact players will receive an achievement "Hello...! Anyone in here...?"

Starting the Ritou Road quest, players need to investigate the strange camp. This task is relatively simple as the location of each object is very close to the other.

Players need to hide next to the camp (Image via Genshin Impact)

Click 'Navigate' to continue the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Once Genshin Impact players have finished inspecting the camp, the quest will give a new step. The next task is "Hide next to the camp." Note that players need to go to the quest menu for this task and choose the 'Navigate' option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

If they do not choose the navigate option, the quest will not show the location of the hiding place.

Defeat all the slimes near Harrison (Image via Genshin Impact)

Talk to Harrison to finish the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) The last task for the Ritou Road quest is defeating all the slimes in the area. Players should note that the enemies are Electro slimes, so they are recommended to deploy Cryo or Pyro DPS characters of Genshin Impact in their party.

Once all the slimes are eliminated, players can talk to Harrison to complete the Ritou Road quest.

