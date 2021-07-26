Genshin Impact all Sakura Bloom locations with Interactive map guide

Genshin Impact 2.0 has brought players to Inazuma, and players will be able to find all kinds of new items scattered across the vast region. One of these items is a Sakura Bloom, which is necessary for any player who wished for the newest Genshin Impact character, Kamisato Ayaka. These Sakura Blooms are scattered all across Inazuma's first island, and players will need to explore Narukami Island thoroughly to get them all.

Genshin Impact: Sakura Bloom locations with interactive map

There are a ton of Sakura Blooms spread out across Narukami Island and players will need to search the island with a fine tooth comb to get them all. There are several spots that will provide the most Sakura Blooms, so players should make sure to check those places whenever their Blooms have respawned. Players who are farming for their Ayaka will definitely want to check these locations out.

// inazuma exploration but this is cbc helpful



these purple circles are sakura bloom, you apply electro to the fog to get sakura blooms pic.twitter.com/ou3UDDZ5pI — ً (@scaradeer) July 21, 2021

To gather Sakura Bloom, players will need to strike them with Electro, which will condense them and allow for players to pick them up. Players should make sure they have an Electro character in their party when they go on the hunt for these elusive Sakura Blooms.

Grand Narukami Shrine:

grand narukami shrine! the angle makes it look like im about to play splatoon LMAO pic.twitter.com/pYFWfjRIfv — Mochi Bochi @ SL Zine / Team Cyberpunk | BLM (@mochiibochii) July 23, 2021

The Grand Narukami Shrine is full of Sakura Blooms and players can find tons of them at the shrine itself and in the surrounding area. This is one of the easiest places to get Sakura Bloom.

Araumi:

p qm ta farmando p ayaka em araumi tem MUITA flor de sakura pic.twitter.com/1kLsG8YvS6 — luo AYAKA HAVER!!! (@childemona) July 21, 2021

Araumi is also a great spot to farm Sakura Bloom as there are a good few spread out in the small area. Players can grab a decent amount of Sakura Bloom just by heading around this area, though they will need to watch out for the Ruin enemies guarding the puzzle in the center.

Surrounding Inazuma City

Inazuma City has a lot of Sakura Bloom in its surrounding area on account of the many Sakura trees. Players can run around with an Electro character and get around 10 or 11 Sakura Bloom in a safe location if they explore Inazuma City.

With so many Sakura Bloom to find, players will definitely want to keep an eye out for these rare items as they explore Inazuma. These Genshin Impact items are needed for both ascending Ayaka, and some quests, so picking them up whenever they are found is definitely worth it.

