Genshin Impact guide to unlock underwater domain and teleport waypoint in Inazuma

Genshin Impact 2.0 has brought players to Inazuma, which is absolutely filled with secrets and puzzles to discover and solve. Players can gain access to an underwater domain and teleport waypoint, along with a new boss to defeat by solving several puzzles that will take them on a journey through an underwater cave.

Finding this area will take some time, so players should prepare before they undertake this journey to unlock the Empty Boat of Thousand Gates domain and this underwater waypoint.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the underwater domain and waypoint

Unlocking this hidden waypoint and domain in Genshin Impact can be tricky, and players will be unable to without first acquiring the Memento Lens item, as they will need it to activate parts of the puzzle.

If players have this item, they will be able to begin locating the undersea waypoint and domain.

The first step is heading to this location with the Memento Lens (Image via Wow Quests)

Genshin Impact players will first need to head to this Inazuma location with the Memento Lens equipped and use it to scan the small fox statues that are contained within this tunnel.

Players can open this tunnel by completing a puzzle that is nearby, and once they are inside, scanning the kitsune statues will open up a secret entrance that will lead to the waypoint and domain.

How to find the waypoint and domain:

I CAN FINALLY INTERACT WITH THAT UNDERWATER TELEPORT WAYPOINT THANK GOD bless that youtube guide fr 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dg0gbDXD04 — min! loves leypa (@XINQQYU) July 22, 2021

There are many puzzles in this underground location that Genshin Impact players can solve for chests and Primogems, but finding the waypoint will require them to press forward and swim through the cave.

Once players reach a gate that is guarded by a Ruin Minion enemy, they can open it to reach the waypoint. This waypoint will allow them to return to this area at any time.

unlocked the underwater wp and domain awooga 💪🌹 pic.twitter.com/SPwiOKS2Sa — Jelly (@xiaovencvlt) July 22, 2021

The puzzle to unlock the underwater domain is nearby, and players will need to step on tiles in a way that will fill out the entire grid before activating the cube at the center.

This may take a few attempts, but for any Genshin Impact player that has completed Bennett's Hangout event, this should be a simple puzzle to solve. Once players complete it, they will be able to access the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates domain and get some easy Primogems.

Inazuma is a huge region with tons of secrets, and players are still just scratching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Genshin Impact 2.0.

Also read: Kujirai's Temaria game in Genshin Impact: How to locate, unlock, and play the new Hide & Seek minigame

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul