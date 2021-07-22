How to find and defeat Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of mysteries and hidden quests, and finding and defeating the Miasmic Tumor is a massive undertaking for players exploring Inazuma.

Players can locate this hidden foe during the Yougou Cleansing Ritual quest, and they will have to face off against one of the strangest enemies in Genshin Impact history. This quest is the culmination of a long series of quests in Inazuma, so players can learn how to finally put down the Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact once and for all here.

Genshin Impact: How to find the Miasmic Tumor

Finding the Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact takes several quests, as the players will need to complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline to reach the Miasmic Tumor. Once players have reached the Yougou Cleansing Ritual stage, they will need to head to the opening at the mouth of Mt. Yougou and talk to Kazari.

Players will need to speak to Kazari before the can confront the Tumor (Image via Noxxis Gaming)

From there, players will be instructed to enter the Mountain to face the beast dwelling within, and they will begin the battle with the massive Miasmic Tumor. This enemy is the final step in completing this part of the quest and will cleanse the area of the enemy that has been polluting the Sacred Sakura.

How to defeat the Miasmic Tumor

Defeating the Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact is a difficult task as the boss will throw a lot of powerful damage at players and summon many Samurai to defeat. Players will also need to solve puzzles midfight, which can be difficult to manage. During the battle with the Miasmic Tumor, players will need to destroy the barrier blocking it from taking damage by solving a similar puzzle to the previous stage in the quest.

Players will need to recreate the image that the Miasmic Tumor creates to destroy the barrier (Image via Wow Quests)

Genshin Impact players will need to light up the Electro statues in the order that the image shows and then pray to the shrine, which will deactivate the barrier. This can be a tricky puzzle to manage, especially during a harsh battle, but players will be able to solve it by following the order that appears in the image, starting from one and going to five.

Once Genshin Impact players manage to bring down the Miasmic Tumor, they will be gifted with some great rewards, and this brings this long Inazuma world questline to an end.

Genshin Impact 2.0 has a ton of hidden secrets, and players will have to go to great lengths to uncover them all. It is worth it though, as these secrets hide great stories and even greater rewards.

