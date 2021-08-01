Genshin Impact Paimon's bargain shop in August 2021: What's worth purchasing and what's not?

Genshin Impact has just released its newest rotation of the Paimon's bargain shop, and players will be able to purchase new weapons and characters for the price of their Stardust and Starglitter. Players have many options to choose from, and while some can be very useful, others aren't worth the price. Players can find out here which items in Paimon's bargain shop are worth purchasing, especially F2P players who need to make the most out of their precious resources.

Genshin Impact: August 2021 Paimon's Bargain Shop recommendations

August 2021 has arrived and with it Paimon's Bargain Shop has reset, giving players some new items and characters to purchase. As usual, players will be able to pick up two 4-star characters in the shop, and this month the selection includes Beidou and Noelle. Players will also be able to buy the Royal set of weapons for Starglitter, along with some extra resources. Another big item that most players look forward to resetting each month are the free wishes that players can buy with Stardust. These items are all worth picking up, with some exceptions like the Royal weapons.

What's worth buying:

Anyway on better news BEIDOU IS COMING IN THE NEXT PAIMON SHOP ROTATION pic.twitter.com/tsYuvMEwWK — Phorrums 💜 (@Phorrums) February 1, 2021

The 4-star characters from this rotation of the Paimon's Bargain Shop are worth picking up if Genshin Impact players need a powerful support unit for their teams. Noelle can provide great shields and healing, and if players are one constellation away from C6, they should definitely grab the last Noelle constellation, as she becomes a powerhouse that can rival any main DPS in Genshin Impact.

C3 Beidou cos i bought it at Paimon's bargain pspspspsps pic.twitter.com/AYabTx7m30 — BEIGUANG Haver :) (@jihyosmole) August 1, 2021

Beidou is also very powerful, and players will be able to get another constellation on the one they were recently able to acquire from the current event. The more constellations players pick up for their Beidou, the more powerful her Electro damage output becomes, and she can be a very useful character for surviving Inazuma.

free rolls from the paimon shop and i got c6 chongyun and c2 kaeya back to back whew pic.twitter.com/CrfLSgZtK2 — ash 🥐 (@y0imiy9) July 31, 2021

Genshin Impact players should also make sure to pick up their free Intertwined and Acquaint banner wishes from the Stardust shop, as each month they can get some easy wishes by buying these.

What's not worth buying:

This month's shop is worth spending Starglitter on if Genshin Impact players need constellations, but if players are buying their first Noelle or Beidou, it could be a waste of Starglitter as these characters are strong but need a lot of investment to shine at low constellation levels. Players should also think twice before picking up the Royal weapon set, as these weapons are far weaker than the Blackcliff weapon set that will be returning next month.

With many players having some extra Starglitter on the side after the start of Inazuma, this Paimon's Bargain Shop rotation has some great choices for Genshin Impact players.

