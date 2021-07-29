Is Blackcliff Longsword the best F2P weapon for Ayaka in Genshin Impact? All you need to know

Genshin Impact players who have wished for Ayaka may be wondering what her best F2P weapon is.

There are many options for players to take advantage of, but one weapon stands out among them as a powerful sword for this 5-star cryo character. The Blackcliff Longsword is a sword that players can acquire through using their Masterless Starglitter, and it provides some great stats for Ayaka.

Players may be unsure whether this weapon is the best F2P weapon for their Ayaka, and they can read here to find out more about this weapon.

Genshin Impact: Is the Blackcliff Sword the best F2P weapon for Ayaka

lvl 90 blackcliff👍 now i focus on ayaka’s ascension mats pic.twitter.com/5vyo4NF4K2 — len (@rytoa) July 25, 2021

Ayaka has the option to use a lot of powerful swords as there are plenty of usable ones in Genshin Impact. However, not many swords provide bonuses or stats that perform as well as the Blackcliff Sword, at least for Ayaka specifically. The Blackcliff Sword provides these bonuses:

The Blackcliff Sword gives Ayaka 36.8% Crit DMG at level 90, along with providing 12% ATK% each time an enemy is defeated, up to 3 stacks. These stacks can add up to provide up to 36% extra ATK% at Refinement 1.

DO I WAIT UNTILL I HAVE ENOUGH FOR A BLACKCLIFF SWORD OR DO I USE IT FOR PULLS BECAUSE I HAVE A SPENDINF ADDICTION pic.twitter.com/eaiouViDUM — elliot ☆ (@c1nemaa) July 26, 2021

The reason this weapon is so good on Ayaka is because as a Cryo character, she is able to take advantage of both Cryo Resonance and the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set, giving her almost constant Critical Hits against Frozen enemies.

This gives Ayaka the ability to focus strongly on Crit DMG, making weapons that provide Crit DMG as a stat very powerful on Ayaka. Players can pick up a Blackcliff Sword from the Genshin Impact Starglitter shop for 24 Starglitter.

Other F2P 4-star alternative weapons:

Ayaka can use several other 4-star weapons, and the Amenoma Kaeguchi should definitely not be overlooked. This weapon can provide players with tons of utility as it allows Ayaka to get her Elemental Burst back up much quicker. The passive of this weapon provides players with "Succession Seeds," which can help her Energy problems significantly.

Finally got the Amenoma Kageuchi sword for Ayaka!! She's so pretty with it! (It's the Inazuma craftable sword - you get it through a quest)#GenshinImpact #Inazuma #KamisatoAyaka #ayaka pic.twitter.com/Lsf96UYEuS — Mika (@Mika_1863) July 26, 2021

Each time a Genshin Impact player uses their Elemental Skill, they will gain one Succession Seed, and they can hold up to 3 at a time. Once they cast their Elemental Burst, these seeds will be consumed, giving players 6 Energy each at Refinement 1. This is very useful for Ayaka as she has a high Energy cost and any extra Energy contributes to her damage output significantly.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of choices when it comes to building Ayaka, and she performs very well with F2P weapons. Players should definitely not overlook the Blackcliff Longsword when they are building their Ayaka.

