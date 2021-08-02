Genshin Impact leaks: Sayu's Elemental skill,  burst, and passive talents explained

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be bringing a new 4-star character named Sayu to its ever-increasing roster, and this 4-star Anemo Claymore wielder is very unique. She brings a mix of healing and Anemo damage to the team, allowing for great supportive potential.

Players will also be able to use her unique Elemental Skill to move around the battlefield at high speeds, and her Elemental Burst to keep the team healthy.

Her passive talents are also among the most useful for Genshin Impact enthusiasts. Players can learn all about her Elemental Skill, Burst, and her unique passive talents here.

Genshin Impact: Sayu's skills and more

[2.0 - Sayu Animations]



(She apparently has one idle? I waited like 10 minutes.)



Streamable: https://t.co/bkXnLunMJm pic.twitter.com/q0xKfq4lJ8 — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) June 10, 2021

Sayu is a 4-star character from Inazuma who will bring powerful healing and Anemo damage to a Genshin Impact team. Her Ascension stat is Elemental Mastery, which will buff up the power of her Swirls by a good amount, making her a great unit to use in teams that focus on Elemental Reactions.

Sayu's Elemental Skill:

Sayu's Elemental Skill is known as the Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash, and is unlike many Genshin Impact abilities as it provides players with a dash that allows them to roll around the battlefield. Here are its effects:

When used, Sayu will curl up into a rolling Fuufuu Windwheel and smash into her opponents, dealing Anemo damage. When players stop the skill, Sayu will release a Whirlwind Kick, dealing AOE Anemo Damage.

Players can hold the skill down to roll around and control Sayu as she smashes into enemies, and they can even trigger Elemental Absorption, similar to other Anemo characters.

If Sayu absorbs an Element while she is rolling, she will release it in an AOE during her Whirlwind Kick.

This skill is Sayu's main form of damage, and players can use it to both escape, and defeat their foes. The AOE on the Whirlwind Kick seems to be quite large, which will be useful for huge battles.

Sayu's Elemental Burst:

Sayu's Elemental Burst is very unique as it summons a Muji-Muji Daruma to come to her aid, which will provide several effects for a player.

Upon activation, Sayu deals Anemo damage to nearby enemies, and heals all party members. Then, she summons a Muji-Muji Daruma.

This Daruma will perform several actions depending on the situation around it. If players are above 70% HP, the Daruma will fire at nearby enemies, dealing Anemo damage.

If there are players nearby that are lower than 70% HP, the Daruma will heal players until they reach the threshold. If there are no enemies around, it will heal characters to full.

Sayu's Elemental Burst is similar to Bennett's, in that it will heal those who are below a certain threshold before providing a different benefit, in this case being Anemo Damage.

Players will definitely benefit from the Muji-Muji Daruma as it will keep them topped up on health and will inflict some extra damage on enemies.

Sayu's Passive talents:

we all love sayu's passive talent pic.twitter.com/LNgSBD3Ji6 — ninz (@xjnyans) July 12, 2021

Sayu has several useful passive talents, but most players are excited to use her Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret talent. This talent allows users to farm small creatures that are easily startled like Crystalflies and Frogs.

This is great news as Crystalflies are necessary to craft a Condensed Resin.

Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret: When Sayu is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

Someone More Capable: When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while active, she will heal all characters for 300 HP. She will also heal an additional 1.2 HP for each point in Elemental Mastery she has.

No Work Today!: The Muji-Muji Daruma that Sayu spawns will also heal characters in an AOE for 20% of the original healing. It will also increase the AOE of its attacks against opponents.

Sayu is a very useful character in Genshin Impact, as she provides a plethora of benefits and perks. Players should definitely give her a try when she arrives on the upcoming banner in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Paimon's bargain shop in August 2021: What's worth purchasing and what's not?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul