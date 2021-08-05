Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy's Elemental skill and burst animations revealed

Genshin Impact will soon have its first crossover ever featuring Aloy, the main character of the hit PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn. With this crossover event, Aloy will be coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character, and players will be able to explore the world of Teyvat with her as a party member.

Aloy will be releasing later this year at different times for PC and PlayStation players. Thanks to the early leaks, fans can get a sneak peek at her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy's Elemental Skill and Burst animations

Genshin Impact 2.1 leak revealed an early look at Aloy's Elemental Skill and Burst, allowing players to see her powerful Cryo abilities in advance. Aloy will be a free 5-star Cryo archer character that players will get during the crossover event, meaning she has a suitably cinematic Elemental Burst animation.

Aloy looks like a powerful unit with some huge AOE Cryo burst potential, making her a character worth building in Genshin Impact.

Aloy's Elemental Skill

Aloy's Elemental Skill and Burst both provide some great Cryo damage. According to current leaks, she will even be able to infuse her Normal Attacks with Cryo, making her a versatile unit. Aloy's Elemental Skill and Burst are as follows:

Aloy's Elemental Skill: Frozen Wilds will cause Aloy to throw a Freeze Bomb, which will explode, dealing with Cryo damage before releasing Chillwater Bomblets. These Bomblets will explode on contact with enemies or, after a short delay, dealing with Cryo Damage.

Aloy's Elemental Skill will also provide her with Coil stacks, and each stack will increase her Normal Attack damage. Once Aloy reaches four stacks, she will gain the Rushing Ice buff, which will convert her Normal Attacks to Cryo damage.

Aloy's Elemental Burst

Aloy's Elemental Burst is Prophecies of Dawn: Aloy will throw a Power Cell into the air and shoot it, detonating it in a huge AOE of Cryo damage.

Aloy's Elemental Burst is pretty straightforward, as it will deal a large amount of Cryo damage in a massive circular AOE, similar to Childe's ranged form Elemental Burst. This will probably be a huge source of Aloy's damage, but as this is still in beta, the numbers are subject to change.

How to get Aloy on September 1st

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Genshin Impact fans on PlayStation will be able to get Aloy as early as September 1st simply by logging into their accounts. As long as they are AR20 or above, they will receive Aloy in their mail. They will have until Genshin Impact 2.2 to claim Aloy in their mailbox.

Genshin Impact gamers will definitely want to give Aloy a try, as she will bring some powerful Cryo damage to any team. More leaks on Aloy are still needed to determine more information about her, but players will enjoy seeing her Elemental Skill and Burst early.

