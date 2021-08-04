Genshin Impact 2.0 Yoimiya banner release date, Sayu's elemental abilities, and passive talents explained

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be releasing its second banner soon, and gamers will get the chance to wish for Yoimiya, a 5-star Pyro archer from Inazuma. Yoimiya's banner will also feature Sayu, a new 4-star Anemo claymore wielder from Inazuma, making this banner definitely worth wishing on for fans of the new region.

Yoimiya has made appearances in the Genshin Impact 2.0 storyline as the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks, and players will be able to use her powerful explosives in battle once she releases in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Yoimiya banner release date and more

Travelers



Today, we'd like to introduce to you the pyrotechnician from Naganohara Fireworks — Yoimiya!



Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for Yoimiya's release ever since her introduction in the days leading up to Inazuma, and her banner has finally almost arrived. Players will be able to wish on the master of Naganohara Fireworks in just a few days when she arrives on August 10th. Yoimiya's release will also mark the release of Sayu, bringing two new characters to the Genshin Impact roster at once.

Genshin Impact gamers have just gotten the chance to see Yoimiya's new character teaser when it was released earlier today, and it shows just how popular Yoimiya is in Inazuma. Her fireworks displays are something that no one in Inazuma wants to miss, and players will definitely want to give her explosive power a try once she releases on August 10th.

Sayu elemental skills explained:

[2.0 - Sayu Animations]



(She apparently has one idle? I waited like 10 minutes.)



Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) June 10, 2021

Sayu will be appearing alongside Yoimiya on the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 banner, and fans will be able to wish for the Mujina Ninja on August 10th. Sayu has a very unique Elemental Skill and her Burst can provide players with a ton of utility. Here are her skills explained, and players can read here for more details:

Sayu's Elemental Skill is Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash and will allow her to curl into a ball and roll around the battlefield, before releasing a powerful Anemo AOE kick to her surrounding enemies. Sayu can also pick up elements as she rolls around and releases them in her AOE attack.

Sayu's Elemental Burst is Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry and will summon a Muji-Muji Daruma to aid Sayu and her teammates. When Sayu or her party members drop below 70% HP, the Daruma will heal them based on Sayu's Elemental Mastery. Once players have been healed above the threshold, the Daruma will attack enemies and deal Anemo damage.

Sayu's passives explained:

we all love sayu's passive talent

Sayu's passive talents will provide a lot of utility to the team, and improve her supportive capabilities by a ton. Gamers will definitely appreciate her Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret passive, as it will allow them to grab animals like Crystalflies much easier.

These rare animals are important to creating Condensed Resin but are easily scared, making this talent very useful. Sayu's other passives are just as useful:

Someone More Capable: When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while she is on the field, she will heal all of her party members for 300 HP. She will also heal an additional 1.2 HP for each point of Elemental Mastery that she has.

No Work Today!: The Muji-Muji Daruma that Sayu summons with her Elemental Burst will also heal party members in an AOE for 20% of the original healing value. Its attacks will also deal damage in a larger AOE.

Yoimiya and Sayu's release dates are just around the corner and the Genshin Impact community will be able to wish for these new characters on August 10th.

