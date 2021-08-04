Most suited Genshin Impact characters for Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set

Genshin Impact players have a variety of artifacts to use, and Inazuma has added two new sets for them to try out. The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set provides players with a unique bonus that is well fitted to any Elemental Burst support in Genshin Impact, and increases their potency by a ton.

Players will want to give this artifact set a try on several of their characters, and they can learn about the best candidates for this new Inazuma artifact set here.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set

Genshin Impact is full of characters who use their Elemental Bursts as supportive abilities to aid their teams, and the Emblem of Severed Fate set is perfect for these characters. This new artifact set from Inazuma has these effects:

The 2-PC bonus provides players with 20% additional Energy Recharge

The 4-PC bonus increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of a character's Energy Recharge.

A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be gained through Energy Recharge.

These effects benefit several characters who mainly want to keep their Elemental Bursts up as often as possible. Characters who will use this set well are those who use their Elemental Burst and swap out to let the main DPS deal tons of damage.

Here are a few examples of Emblem of Severed Fate users:

Xingqiu:

also i finally got a decent starter set for the emblem of severed fate for xingqiu!! excited to test it out since it's commonly agreed to be his new best set :D pic.twitter.com/gpLZAZgar7 — Bumomo (@jihyunscactus) August 3, 2021

Xingqiu makes great use of the Emblem of Severed Fate set as his Elemental Burst is one of the best in the game. Genshin Impact players can keep his powerful Elemental Burst running at almost all times with a Sacrificial Sword, and this extra Energy Recharge will increase the damage dealt by the 4-PC bonus, allowing Xingqiu to deal massive amounts of damage.

Mona:

Mona with 4 pc emblem of severed fate. Have not even activated Bennett's buff. Madness! 😱 pic.twitter.com/GespbLC8wx — Pearly {魈} (@minipearly) July 29, 2021

The Emblem of Severed Fate set synergizes incredibly well with Mona, as she benefits from Energy Recharge more than any other character currently in Genshin Impact.

She naturally increases her Hydro DMG Bonus by 20% of her Energy Recharge rate, which is boosted by the 2-PC of this set, and she mainly focuses on dealing damage with her Elemental Burst, which is also boosted by the set.

Mona can deal insane amounts of damage with the Emblem of Severed Fate set.

Beidou:

Just finished testing out Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact Set on Beidou with 200% ER. It worked well.



I AM LOOKING FORWARD to using Ba'al and Kujou Sara



:)) really really really looking forward to them. pic.twitter.com/DB8GlOLXWo — ✧ Daniele - 28 days GUARANTEED RAIDEN SHOGUN (@reeveDTHRND) July 27, 2021

Beidou can use this set to great efficiency as well, as she mostly wants to have her Elemental Burst up at all times so she can deal tons of Electro damage. This set will allow her to not only increase her Elemental Burst uptime, but will also boost the damage significantly as her Energy Recharge increases.

Raiden Shogun

It is currently believed that this set will benefit Raiden Shogun by a large amount due to her passive talent "Enlightened One" benefitting from the extra Energy Recharge. This is further helped by providing her with an extra Electro DMG bonus.

Raiden will likely use this set as her best in the slot, unless a new set is released in Genshin Impact 2.1 that outshines these new artifacts.

Genshin Impact players can find a lot of uses for this new artifact set, and it is very powerful on characters who need to keep their Elemental Bursts up often.

Players should definitely give the Emblem of Severed Fate set a try on their Genshin Impact characters.

