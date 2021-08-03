How to use Genshin Impact wish simulators for unlimited wishes on Ayaka banner

Genshin Impact wish simulators are a great way for players to get unlimited wishes for a certain character on a simulated Genshin Impact banner. These simulators allow users to wish for characters using simulated Primogems so anyone can make as many wishes as a heavy spender.

Players can use these sites to wish on banners that they are skipping, check if they will win their 50/50, or even wish for a full inventory of 5-stars. Genshin Impact wish simulators are a fun way to pass the time, and a great method for players to make some extra wishes for Ayaka.

Genshin Impact: How players can use wish simulators for unlimited wishes on Ayaka

i first 10 pulled ayaka on a wishing simulator now this better happen to me and ayaka wanters tomorrow 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/QnrY9yTCxR — mia 🦋 (@gyunnyuu) July 20, 2021

Genshin Impact wish simulators are websites that allow users to perform unlimited wishes on a banner of their choosing. Players have many websites to choose from, but the Genshin Impact Wish Sim is one of the simplest and easiest to use.

The website will only take a couple of steps to work after which one can wish for an unlimited amount of time on Ayaka's banner. Here's how players can begin using the Genshin Impact Wish Sim:

Open the Genshin Impact Wish Sim website. Players can begin wishing on their chosen banner. They can check their results in the inventory section.

Players can choose which banner they want to wish on (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Sim)

Once players open the link to the Genshin Impact Wish Sim and load up the website, they will need to select which banner they want to begin wishing on.

To begin, players can head to this page and close the disclaimer before they begin wishing. They can choose which banner they want to wish on at the top by clicking on the large icons.

From there on, they can select Ayaka's banner to start their unlimited wishes for the new 5-star character. Players can also revisit past banners by selecting them in the settings menu.

Players can then begin wishing on their selected banner, and unlike in Genshin Impact, they won't have to worry about Primogems or pity, as they can roll as many times as they want.

Genshin Impact wish simulators allow players to really go all out with their wishes and max out their constellations for each character. They can continue wishing until they are satisfied with their collection.

I used 40 wishes in a wish simulator and got this, now i regret not using my luck in game#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/GJpGZoCHLr — No, That's Wrong (@Marlon_Gabriel1) July 29, 2021

Genshin Impact players can click the inventory button at the bottom of the page to see their collection, including their new 5-star characters. They can even show them off to their friends and get an estimated amount of money spent at the top.

Players can continue wishing as many times as they want to build up their inventory, and they can clear it by hitting the reset button in the settings menu on the main page.

Genshin Impact wish simulators provide players with unlimited opportunities to roll for their favorite characters. Users should definitely give them a try if they want to do some extra wishes without spending any hard earned Primogems.

