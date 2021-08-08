Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals Raiden Shogun’s (Baal) Ascension materials

Recent leaks have uncovered the ascension materials needed to fully max out Baal, the Raiden Shogun, when she's released in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Unfortunately, not all Ascension materials are obtainable in the current version of Genshin Impact. Players will have to wait for Genshin Impact 2.1 to get everything necessary to fully ascend Baal, the Raiden Shogun.

Still, some players can prepare and get the rest of the materials early if they plan to get her.

Of course, Baal is a 5-star character in Genshin Impact, so obtaining her won't be easy. Those who are determined to get her by any means necessary will likely be prepared to get all of the materials needed to max her out.

The materials that are available in the current version of Genshin Impact are, fortunately, easy to obtain.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leak: All Ascension materials for Baal, the Raiden Shogun

The Raiden Shogun's Ascension materials

Baal, as she appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following Ascension materials are needed to max out the Raiden Shogun's level in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 1

Tenkumo Fruit x 3

Old Handguard x 3 20,000 2 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 3

Storm Beads x 2

Tenkumo Fruit x 10

Old Handguard x 15

40,000 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 6

Storm Beads x 4

Tenkumo Fruit x 20

Kageuchi Handguard x 12

60,000 4 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 3

Storm Beads x 8

Tenkumo Fruit x 30

Kageuchi Handguard x 18

80,000 5 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 6

Storm Beads x 12

Tenkumo Fruit x 45

Famed Handguard x 12

100,000 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6

Storm Beads x 20

Tenkumo Fruit x 60

Famed Handguard x 24

120,000

In total, Baal will need the following to fully ascend:

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

168 Tenkumo Fruit

46 Storm Beads

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact players cannot currently farm Storm Beads because they are dropped by an enemy known as the Thunder Manifestation. It was sometimes referred to as "the Electro Oceanid" in older Genshin Impact leaks.

Tenkumo Fruit grows on Seirai Island, which isn't currently available in the current version of Genshin Impact. 168 of them are required, so players will have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.1 launches to fully ascend Baal, the Raiden Shogun.

Other than that, Genshin Impact players can farm everything else in that table. They can also start farming most of Baal's Talent Ascension materials.

Interactive map for the Handguards

Both Nobushi and Kairagi drop the Handguards needed to fully ascend Baal. They're easy to spot in Genshin Impact, but players can use the interactive map above to help find more farming locations.

Level 1+ variants drop the Old Handguard, level 40+ variants drop the Kageuchi Handguard, and level 60+ variants drop the Famed Handguard. The Nobushi and Kairagi are located all over Inazuma in Genshin Impact, so players can farm the few dozen handguards that they need to fully ascend the Raiden Shogun.

Remember, the Storm Beads and Tenmuko Fruit aren't available yet. As a result, Genshin Impact players can only farm some of the necessary Ascension materials for Baal.

The Raiden Shogun's Talent Ascension materials

The Violet Court domain has some of the Raiden Shogun's Talent Ascension materials (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following Talent Ascension materials are needed to max out a single talent for Baal, the Raiden Shogun, in Genshin Impact:

Talent Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3

Old Handguard x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2

Kageuchi Handguard x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4

Kageuchi Handguard x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6

Kageuchi Handguard x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9

Kageuchi Handguard x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4

Famed Handguard x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6

Famed Handguard x 6

? x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12

Famed Handguard x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16

Famed Handguard x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

In total, Baal will need all of the following to max out a single talent:

3 Teachings of Light

6 Old Handguards

21 Guides to Light

22 Kageuchi Handguards

38 Philosophies of Light

31 Famed Handguards

6 ?

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

The ? item is a brand new material used by both Baal and Aloy. It looks like a flaming flower and hasn't been released yet.

Other than that, the Teachings of Light, Guides to Light, and Philosophies of Light can be obtained from the Violet Court every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

