Genshin Impact materials for Yoimiya: Ascension and talent level-up resources listed

Yoimiya
Yoimiya's Ascension materials aren't too hard to acquire (Image via Genshin Impact)
Modified Jul 31, 2021, 08:03 PM ET

Yoimiya is going to be Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, so it's important to know what her Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials are.

Yoimiya is currently scheduled to release on August 10, 2021, so Genshin Impact players won't have too much time before then. Hence, they should acquire all of her Ascension and Talent materials if they're planning to pull for her.

Some resources, like Naku Weed, are a hefty requirement. 168 of them are required to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact, and that's not to mention she needs several other materials.

This article will include an interactive map for finding the Naku Weed and some tables for her Ascension and Level-Up materials.

All Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials and resources for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya doesn
Yoimiya doesn't stray far from the usual requirements (Image via Best HD Wallpaper)

Genshin Impact players can acquire all of Yoimiya's Ascension materials on Inazuma. Likewise, they can acquire all of her Talent Level-Up resources in or out of Inazuma.

Yoimiya's Ascension materials

The Pyro Hypostasis drops a lot of Yoimiya
The Pyro Hypostasis drops a lot of Yoimiya's Ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya follows the same pattern as all other Genshin Impact characters when it comes to their Ascension materials. The following are her Ascension requirements:

Ascension #MaterialsMora
1 1 x Agnidus Agate Sliver
3 x Naku Weed
3 x Divining Scroll		20,000
2 3 x Agnidus Agate Fragment
2 x Smoldering Pearl
10 x Naku Weed
15 x Divining Scroll		40,000
36 x Agnidus Agate Fragment
4 x Smoldering Pearl
20 x Naku Weed
12 x Sealed Scroll		60,000
43 x Agnidus Agate Chunk
8 x Smoldering Pearl
30 x Naku Weed
18 x Sealed Scroll		80,000
56 x Agnidus Agate Chunk
12 x Smoldering Pearl
45 x Naku Weed
12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll		100,000
66 x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
20 x Smoldering Pearl
60 x Naku Weed
24 x Forbidden Curse Scroll		120,000

To ascend her from the beginning to the end, it will cost players:

  • 420,000 Mora
  • 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks
  • 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones
  • 168 Naku Weed
  • 46 Smoldering Pearls
  • 18 Divining Scrolls
  • 30 Sealed Scrolls
  • 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Small note on Yoimiya's Ascension materials

Smoldering Pearls are dropped by Lv. 30+ Pyro Hypostases, whereas all of the Agnidus Agate stones can be obtained from Pyro Hypostases, Pyro Regisvines, or via crafting.

The Agnidus Agate Fragments require these enemies to be Lv. 40+. Agnidus Agate Chunk corresponds with their Lv. 60+ variants and finally, the Agnidus Agate Gemstone corresponds with their Lv. 75+ versions.

Yoimiya's Talent Level-Up materials

Leveling up Yoimiya
Leveling up Yoimiya's Talents is rather simple (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like with all other Genshin Impact characters, Yoimiya uses the same Talent Ascension Materials across all talents. The following are the required materials:

Level #MaterialsMora
23 x Teaching of Transience
6 x Divining Scroll		12,500
3 2 x Guide to Transience
3 x Sealed Scroll		17,500
4 4 x Guide to Transience
4 x Sealed Scroll 		25,000
56 x Guide to Transience
6 x Sealed Scroll		30,000
69 x Guide to Transience
9 x Sealed Scroll		37,500
74 x Philosophies of Transience
4 x Forbidden Curse Scroll
1 x Dragon Lord's Crown		120,000
86 x Philosophies of Transience
6 x Forbidden Curse Scroll
1 x Dragon Lord's Crown		260,000
912 x Philosophies of Transience
9 x Forbidden Curse Scroll
2 x Dragon Lord's Crown		450,000
1016 x Philosophies of Transience
12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll
2 x Dragon Lord's Crown
1 x Crown of Insight		700,000

To max one Talent from beginning to end, Genshin Impact players will need:

  • 1,652,000 Mora
  • 3 Teachings of Transience
  • 21 Guides to Transience
  • 38 Philosophies of Transience
  • 6 Divining Scrolls
  • 22 Sealed Scrolls
  • 31 Forbidden Curse Scrolls
  • 6 Dragon Lord's Crowns
  • 1 Crown of Insight

Genshin Impact interactive map for Naku Weed

Given that Naku Weed is a fairly new item in Genshin Impact, it's understandable that some players might not know where to find it. Use the interactive map above to see where to find the Naku Weed.

Genshin Impact players can zoom in, zoom out, and pan the map however they'd like. Naku Weed is exclusive to Inazuma, as it's a Local Specialty there. Like other Local Specialties, it takes Naku Weed two days to respawn once they're collected.

168 Naku Weed is a lot to collect, so Genshin Impact players should keep that in mind.

