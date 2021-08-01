Genshin Impact materials for Yoimiya: Ascension and talent level-up resources listed

Yoimiya is going to be Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, so it's important to know what her Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials are.
Yoimiya is currently scheduled to release on August 10, 2021, so Genshin Impact players won't have too much time before then. Hence, they should acquire all of her Ascension and Talent materials if they're planning to pull for her.
Some resources, like Naku Weed, are a hefty requirement. 168 of them are required to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact, and that's not to mention she needs several other materials.
This article will include an interactive map for finding the Naku Weed and some tables for her Ascension and Level-Up materials.
All Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials and resources for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact players can acquire all of Yoimiya's Ascension materials on Inazuma. Likewise, they can acquire all of her Talent Level-Up resources in or out of Inazuma.
Yoimiya's Ascension materials
Yoimiya follows the same pattern as all other Genshin Impact characters when it comes to their Ascension materials. The following are her Ascension requirements:
To ascend her from the beginning to the end, it will cost players:
- 420,000 Mora
- 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments
- 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks
- 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones
- 168 Naku Weed
- 46 Smoldering Pearls
- 18 Divining Scrolls
- 30 Sealed Scrolls
- 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls
Small note on Yoimiya's Ascension materials
Smoldering Pearls are dropped by Lv. 30+ Pyro Hypostases, whereas all of the Agnidus Agate stones can be obtained from Pyro Hypostases, Pyro Regisvines, or via crafting.
The Agnidus Agate Fragments require these enemies to be Lv. 40+. Agnidus Agate Chunk corresponds with their Lv. 60+ variants and finally, the Agnidus Agate Gemstone corresponds with their Lv. 75+ versions.
Yoimiya's Talent Level-Up materials
Like with all other Genshin Impact characters, Yoimiya uses the same Talent Ascension Materials across all talents. The following are the required materials:
To max one Talent from beginning to end, Genshin Impact players will need:
- 1,652,000 Mora
- 3 Teachings of Transience
- 21 Guides to Transience
- 38 Philosophies of Transience
- 6 Divining Scrolls
- 22 Sealed Scrolls
- 31 Forbidden Curse Scrolls
- 6 Dragon Lord's Crowns
- 1 Crown of Insight
Genshin Impact interactive map for Naku Weed
Given that Naku Weed is a fairly new item in Genshin Impact, it's understandable that some players might not know where to find it. Use the interactive map above to see where to find the Naku Weed.
Genshin Impact players can zoom in, zoom out, and pan the map however they'd like. Naku Weed is exclusive to Inazuma, as it's a Local Specialty there. Like other Local Specialties, it takes Naku Weed two days to respawn once they're collected.
168 Naku Weed is a lot to collect, so Genshin Impact players should keep that in mind.