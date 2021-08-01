Genshin Impact materials for Yoimiya: Ascension and talent level-up resources listed

Yoimiya is going to be Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, so it's important to know what her Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials are.

Yoimiya is currently scheduled to release on August 10, 2021, so Genshin Impact players won't have too much time before then. Hence, they should acquire all of her Ascension and Talent materials if they're planning to pull for her.

Some resources, like Naku Weed, are a hefty requirement. 168 of them are required to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact, and that's not to mention she needs several other materials.

This article will include an interactive map for finding the Naku Weed and some tables for her Ascension and Level-Up materials.

All Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials and resources for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya doesn't stray far from the usual requirements (Image via Best HD Wallpaper)

Genshin Impact players can acquire all of Yoimiya's Ascension materials on Inazuma. Likewise, they can acquire all of her Talent Level-Up resources in or out of Inazuma.

Yoimiya's Ascension materials

The Pyro Hypostasis drops a lot of Yoimiya's Ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya follows the same pattern as all other Genshin Impact characters when it comes to their Ascension materials. The following are her Ascension requirements:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 1 x Agnidus Agate Sliver

3 x Naku Weed

3 x Divining Scroll 20,000 2 3 x Agnidus Agate Fragment

2 x Smoldering Pearl

10 x Naku Weed

15 x Divining Scroll 40,000 3 6 x Agnidus Agate Fragment

4 x Smoldering Pearl

20 x Naku Weed

12 x Sealed Scroll 60,000 4 3 x Agnidus Agate Chunk

8 x Smoldering Pearl

30 x Naku Weed

18 x Sealed Scroll 80,000 5 6 x Agnidus Agate Chunk

12 x Smoldering Pearl

45 x Naku Weed

12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 6 6 x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 x Smoldering Pearl

60 x Naku Weed

24 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000

To ascend her from the beginning to the end, it will cost players:

420,000 Mora

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

9 Agnidus Agate Fragments

9 Agnidus Agate Chunks

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones

168 Naku Weed

46 Smoldering Pearls

18 Divining Scrolls

30 Sealed Scrolls

36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Small note on Yoimiya's Ascension materials

Smoldering Pearls are dropped by Lv. 30+ Pyro Hypostases, whereas all of the Agnidus Agate stones can be obtained from Pyro Hypostases, Pyro Regisvines, or via crafting.

The Agnidus Agate Fragments require these enemies to be Lv. 40+. Agnidus Agate Chunk corresponds with their Lv. 60+ variants and finally, the Agnidus Agate Gemstone corresponds with their Lv. 75+ versions.

Yoimiya's Talent Level-Up materials

Leveling up Yoimiya's Talents is rather simple (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like with all other Genshin Impact characters, Yoimiya uses the same Talent Ascension Materials across all talents. The following are the required materials:

Level # Materials Mora 2 3 x Teaching of Transience

6 x Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 x Guide to Transience

3 x Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 x Guide to Transience

4 x Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 x Guide to Transience

6 x Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 x Guide to Transience

9 x Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 x Philosophies of Transience

4 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

1 x Dragon Lord's Crown 120,000 8 6 x Philosophies of Transience

6 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

1 x Dragon Lord's Crown 260,000 9 12 x Philosophies of Transience

9 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

2 x Dragon Lord's Crown 450,000 10 16 x Philosophies of Transience

12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

2 x Dragon Lord's Crown

1 x Crown of Insight 700,000

To max one Talent from beginning to end, Genshin Impact players will need:

1,652,000 Mora

3 Teachings of Transience

21 Guides to Transience

38 Philosophies of Transience

6 Divining Scrolls

22 Sealed Scrolls

31 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

6 Dragon Lord's Crowns

1 Crown of Insight

Genshin Impact interactive map for Naku Weed

Given that Naku Weed is a fairly new item in Genshin Impact, it's understandable that some players might not know where to find it. Use the interactive map above to see where to find the Naku Weed.

Genshin Impact players can zoom in, zoom out, and pan the map however they'd like. Naku Weed is exclusive to Inazuma, as it's a Local Specialty there. Like other Local Specialties, it takes Naku Weed two days to respawn once they're collected.

168 Naku Weed is a lot to collect, so Genshin Impact players should keep that in mind.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul