Genshin Impact 2.0: Sayu and Yoimiya banner release date revealed

Sayu and Yoimiya's banner release date has been leaked for a long time now, but the more casual players are wondering when that will be in Genshin Impact 2.0.

August 10, 2021, is the expected release date for Yoimiya and Sayu in Genshin Impact. Other parts associated with this leak have been correct thus far, so there's no reason to doubt it, especially when one can see when Ayaka's banner ends in-game.

Yoimiya is the premier 5-star character, whereas Sayu is just a 4-star character.

Yoimiya is a Pyro Bow user and Sayu is an Anemo Claymore user. The latter also has an interesting Elemental Skill where she can roll around in a Sonic the Hedgehog manner.

Given that she is a 4-star user, it should be noted that Genshin Impact players will still be able to pull for her in future banners. Yoimiya will likely be exclusive to just this banner, however.

Genshin Impact 2.0: When is the release date for the Sayu and Yoimiya banner?

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



Yoimiya and Sayu's release date was leaked well over a month ago, but it looks like it still holds up well. Ayaka's banner, The Heron's Court, did indeed start on July 21, 2021. Hence, it's logical that Yoimiya and Sayu will be released on the date posted above, as well.

Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact

The picture above also confirms that August 10, 2021, will be Yoimiya and Sayu's release date. Near the bottom of The Heron's Court, players can see how much time remains. Given this article was written on July 31, 2021, the time remaining shown above will add up to August 10, 2021.

No other Genshin Impact characters have been leaked for that date, so it's unlikely that miHoYo will throw a curveball out of nowhere. As it stands right now, August 10, 2021, is the most reasonable date that Genshin Impact players can expect for Yoimiya and Sayu's release date.

Yoimiya and Sayu's banner

As of right now, all Genshin Impact players can do is wait (assuming they want Yoimiya or Sayu). The other two 4-star characters haven't been revealed yet for Yoimiya's banner, but the main reason to pull for it would be for her and Sayu, either way.

Given how close it is between now and the banner's eventual release date, the details of those missing 4-star characters will likely come to light soon. Regardless, plenty of Genshin Impact players are hyped to see Yoimiya in action and can't wait to pull for her when she's released.

Plus, those who pull for Yoimiya will likely get Sayu.

