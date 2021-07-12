Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu's name cards and special dishes revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is right around the corner and players have a lot to look forward to in this upcoming update. This will be one of the biggest updates ever in Genshin Impact, bringing a whole new region for players to explore, and many new characters to meet and even wish for. Some of these new characters have had their namecards and specialty dishes leaked, and players can get an early look at these character customizations. Players can see Ayaka's, Yoimiya's and Sayu's namecards early, along with a look at their specialty dishes here.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu's namecards and more:

[Kamisato Ayaka: Folding Fan]



Namecard style.



Ayaka does constantly change out the fans she carries with her, of course. If you're buying her some as gifts, remember not to send summer fans or throwing fans. Dancing fans or tea fans are good choices, though. pic.twitter.com/r9hdAHMJq1 — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) July 12, 2021

Genshin Impact namecards are a reward players can obtain by reaching the maximum friendship level with a character and are a way for players to show off their dedication and respect for their favorite characters. These namecards also show off some of the extra details about a character, like Kamisato Ayaka's, which features her folding a fan and a winter night sky.

Kamisato Ayaka's special dish: "Snow on The Hearth"



It's a kind of sakura mochi and it gives alot of health!! pic.twitter.com/QV950Fk3Bk — Kamisato Ayaka Gallery ! ❄️🎀 (@VeryBerryAyaka) July 12, 2021

Ayaka's specialty dish is known as Snow on the Hearth and is a powerful revival item. This dish has ties to Ayaka's royal heritage and players will definitely want to give it a try when Ayaka releases in Genshin Impact 2.0. Specialty dishes provide players with powerful versions of the foods that they can cook, and they are worth fixing up if players have the characters required to make them.

Yoimiya's namecard and specialty dish:

Yoimiya: Auratus Spark



Even momentarily sparks can leave beautiful, unquenchable flames in the hearts of those who watch the night sky.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Yoimiya pic.twitter.com/iC6gEcpEod — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) July 12, 2021

Yoimiya's namecard is known as the Auratus Spark, and shows off both her fireworks and the Aurous Blaze that is left on enemies after her Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage. Yoimiya is a character who seems to value bringing joy and excitement to others, and her mastery of fireworks makes her the perfect candidate to fulfill that desire. Players will meet Yoimiya during the Inazuma storyline, and she seems to be an important character.

Yoimiya's specialty dish in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Project Celestia)

Yoimiya's specialty dish is known as Summer Festival Fish. This dish likely represents what Yoimiya would serve at one of her firework festivals, and players will definitely enjoy the 40% Max HP heal that it provides. Yoimiya's specialty dish seems like one that players will be crafting often if the ingredients it requires are easy to find.

Sayu's namecard and specialty dish:

Sayu: Muji-Muji Daruma



Namecard style.

It is even smaller than Sayu, sure, but it can help her do the things she doesn't want to do.



For those here as well -Z pic.twitter.com/Vm005azfjQ — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 12, 2021

Sayu's namecard is known as Muji-Muji Daruma, and shows off her Daruma helper and has a special surprise for players. Players equipped with this namecard will find that their profile picture in Genshin Impact will be placed inside Sayu's hood, making this namecard likely to be very popular in the community. Players will definitely want to get Sayu to the maximum friendship level to get this namecard.

Sayu's specialty dish in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Project Celestia)

Sayu's specialty dish is known as the Dizziness-Be-Gone No Jutsu Version 2.0. This specialty dish was likely created by Sayu to help keep her awake, and now players can get a taste of her special craftsmanship. She also makes sure to let players know that she has a Mujina companion and not a Tanuki, clearing up confusion for players.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be bringing a ton of new features and characters to the game and players will have a lot to do and explore once Inazuma releases later this month.

