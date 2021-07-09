Genshin Impact to launch Hoyolab app this month: All you need to know

Genshin Impact fans may be familiar with Hoyolab as it is a service that provides tons of information about both their Genshin Impact account but also connects them to fellow players. It is also a great place to catch up on Genshin Impact news.

Mihoyo has recently completed beta tests for an app version of the website, and players will be able to get their hands on it soon, allowing for easier mobile access to all of the great Genshin Impact information.

Players can learn more about this upcoming app here.

Genshin Impact: Hoyolab app launching soon

【HoYoLAB App: Closed Beta Registration】



Registration: May 18 – May 30 23:59 (UTC+8)

Invitation Emails Sent On: May 31

Test Start: June 1



Sign Up here:https://t.co/OjKbG1AFLJ



Rewards:

Apple Airpods ×5

Apple Airpods ×5

Genshin Impact Goods ×100

The Hoyolab closed beta test finished recently and players who have been testing this upcoming app have submitted their findings to Mihoyo. These insights have helped shape this upcoming application, and according to a Q&A post, the app will be coming out mid July.

This app will provide great utility and forum access to the Hoyolab website and deliver it to a mobile platform. Apart from that, the app will also continually receive updates that bring new features and more.

What players can do with Hoyolab:

Hoyolab access provides players with a plethora of extra content, like access to the Daily Check-In, which can grant them 60 free Primogems a month, or community forums where they can discuss information with their fellow users.

Players also have access to their Genshin Impact stats, which allows them to take a look at both their characters and many of their extra statistics like Abyss Stars and Chest progress.

Players can definitely get some fun out of looking at their Genshin Impact stats and comparing them with fellow users. Hoyolab offers a lot of extra Genshin Impact resources, so users should give the app a try when it releases later this month.

As it will be released at some point during the middle of July, players will likely be able to swap tips about Inazuma and discuss the upcoming region with the playerbase.

Genshin Impact players won't want to miss out on the launch of the Hoyolab application when it arrives later this month. Being a welcome addition to the game, Hoyolab is a great place to get tons of Genshin Impact info and other related material.

