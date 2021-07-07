Genshin Impact leaks reveal Inazuma release date and upcoming character banners

Genshin Impact will be releasing its biggest update soon, and players will definitely want to learn as much as they can about the latest upcoming region, Inazuma. With the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream on the way, players will be able to get a sneak peek into the new content coming in Genshin Impact's latest update, along with the dates and possible 4-star characters included in the latest banners. Genshin Impact leaks have suggested some of the release dates for these upcoming additions could be early, and players can learn more about them here.

When is Inazuma coming out in Genshin Impact?

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Genshin Impact will release Inazuma on July 21st, with the 2.0 update, according to speculation. The speculation comes after a release date for Ayaka, which has been leaked by well-known leaker Lumie.

This leak has shown that Ayaka will be releasing on July 21st, and Genshin Impact has always updated its game on the same day as the newest banner.

If this trend stays the same, that means players can expect the land of Electro to arrive on the same day as Ayaka's banner.

// genshin leaks



- court of momiji

- court of pansy

- ayaka and yoimiya

- sayu rolling

- inazuma environment

- seeds and serenitea pot gardening pic.twitter.com/6NTLA2K2Ec — ayaka farming 🌱 (@soobdt) July 4, 2021

Players will be able to get a better look at all of these upcoming features once the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream goes live at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

They will definitely want to tune into this upcoming livestream as it will reveal tons of information about both Inazuma and the upcoming characters. Genshin Impact is finally transitioning into its newest region and this livestream will showcase much of this new info.

Also read: Leaked Genshin Impact Inazuma map reveals English names of upcoming regions, domains, and more

Upcoming character banners:

[2.0 - Ayaka Character Page Animations]



Includes base animations, constellation image preview and talent preview character pose.



Streamable: https://t.co/FnuP0h8e93

Download: https://t.co/ZmrLAlBVx7 pic.twitter.com/LesBGq2qB3 — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 23, 2021

Ayaka, a 5-star Cryo sword character, will be the focus of Genshin Impact 2.0's first banner and will appear on July 21st if speculation is correct. Players will be able to check out some of her animations early here, along with her poses and design.

Players have been waiting for Ayaka's release since Genshin Impact's launch and it has finally almost arrived.

Yoimiya will be arriving on the banner following Ayaka and this character has also gained plenty of popularity in the community. Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro archer from Inazuma and her mastery with fireworks is shown off well in her attacks and animations.

Players will definitely want to give this banner a try when it releases on August 10th, according to speculation.

Also read: How to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta program and get early access to Inazuma and upcoming content

Genshin Impact's biggest update is finally right around the corner and players are getting closer to the release dates of these huge additions to the game. They will definitely want to keep an eye on the upcoming livestream when it begins airing at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals 1.7/2.0 livestream schedule: Redeem codes, Ayaka banner and Inazuma release date details expected

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul