Leaked Genshin Impact Inazuma map reveals English names of upcoming regions, domains, and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of information about the upcoming Inazuma map. They have also shown off English names of the upcoming region and domains.

Players can get an early look at many of the named locations coming to Inazuma, along with the areas of importance in this new region. They have been looking forward to the release of Inazuma since Genshin Impact launched, making these leaks huge for the community.

Gamers are drawing ever closer to entering the land of Electro, and they can read on for a sneak peek at this elusive area.

Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map leaks and more

// genshin leaks!!

inazuma english map! from the beta right now

credits to wfp and holyco pic.twitter.com/xFVesheKGB — mei 🌸 w̶a̶i̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶r̶a̶i̶d̶e̶n̶ (@hutaoplsburyme) July 4, 2021

Players now have an early view of the Inazuma map coming to Genshin Impact. They can see many of the important locations with their proper English names, along with the locations of the domains and waypoints.

Fans will have tons of areas to explore as the map shows, and it appears that Inazuma will be quite a large region. Many have compared the map to the rest of the areas in-game, and Inazuma takes up a substantial portion of the ocean.

Here is a map going around showing the new Inazuma region which will be added in v1.7/2.0 pic.twitter.com/SRTgZZDzi1 — Genshin Impact: News, content & leaks (@GenshinSource) July 4, 2021

Players will have a ton of content to explore once Genshin Impact 2.0 releases later this month. This map will give an idea of some of the areas they will be able to access.

Gamers have to explore the islands of Inazuma and complete many quests and trials to fully unlock the area. They will also receive plenty of rewards during their journey. This future area of Genshin Impact definitely looks like it won't disappoint.

New domains leaked and more

In this new Genshin Impact leak video, players can see the interiors of several Inazuma domains, along with a sneak peek at the new farming system. These Inazuma domains show off beautiful scenery with colorful trees and lighting, unlike any previous domain.

These areas are lush and full of foliage, and players will see the influence that Electro has had on the region through the purple leaves.

HELLOOOOOO THE INAZUMA DOMAINS LOOK SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/RE6et2CiRt — tiff !! (@7eulas) July 2, 2021

The Inazuma domains will be a high point for many players as their unique appearances and beautiful aesthetics will make anyone excited to farm them. Gamers will want to farm for the new artifact sets and ascension materials within these amazing-looking Genshin Impact domains.

They can check the recently leaked map for the locations of these domains and head to them once Inazuma releases later this month.

