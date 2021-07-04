The upcoming Genshin Impact update to bring version 2.0, not 1.7, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming version, and players now have information regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream. This comes from an e-mail sent to a Twitch streamer named fobm4ster, who accidentally revealed the details of this upcoming livestream live on Twitch.

Players now have an early idea of when and how the newest Genshin Impact showcase will take place, and players will finally be able to see more information about this upcoming update.

Genshin Impact leaks: 2.0 Livestream date revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is one of the most exciting updates ever. The update will finally bring players to Inazuma. Players will have a huge new area to explore and tons of new enemies to face when they land in the new region, and players are hungry for any information on this upcoming region. Thanks to this accidental Genshin Impact leak, players finally know when the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will be taking place.

2.0 ENG update reveal video will be broadcast live exclusively on twitch at 5am PST on 9th July, it is an hour long. The CN live stream will start at the same time. I'll be posting major/important updates along with the CN live stream here.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pNfCxs47eW — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 2, 2021

This leaked livestream email has revealed that the new update to Genshin Impact will be referred to as Genshin Impact 2.0, with livestreamers being invited to co-stream it. This leak comes was an accident on the streamer fobm4ster's part, as it appears that this email was inadvertently shown on stream for the audience to see. Players can see that the date of the upcoming livestream is July 9th, at 5 AM PST. This stream will be an hour long and will be broadcast exclusively on Twitch.

Also read: Venti's age in Genshin Impact: How old is the Anemo Archon?

What can players expect to see in this livestream:

Players will definitely get a close look at many upcoming characters and locations in Inazuma and official skill descriptions for characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya. This will be huge, as many rumors and leaks will be put to rest. Players have been waiting for these for a long time.

Players will also be able to look forward to some Primogem redemption codes and other goodies from the livestream, as this big event is sure to bring many rewards for players. Inazuma is finally almost here in Genshin Impact, and players will be able to get their first official look at the land of Electro in just a few days according to these leaks.

Also read: Morax in Genshin Impact: All you need to know about the God of Contracts

Also read: Genshin Impact 50/50 Pity system explained

Edited by Gautham Balaji