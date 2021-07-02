Venti's age in Genshin Impact: How old is the Anemo Archon?

Genshin Impact has a deep and complicated lore that each character plays a part in, and Venti is one of the most important characters in the world of Teyvat. As an Archon and the God of Freedom, Venti is one of the oldest surviving characters in Genshin Impact and is incredibly powerful.

He is the Anemo Archon, giving him free control over the winds and the power of Anemo, and has held onto this power for years after the defeat of the previous god, Decarabian. Players can learn about Venti's true age here.

Genshin Impact: Venti's true age and form

A very belated birthday illustration for Venti! Thank you for coming home, overworld exploration and VV domain have been a B R E E Z E with you 🍃 #Genshinimpact #原神 #venti pic.twitter.com/WG2nhpoDyi — Aura ✨ (@aura_draws) June 30, 2021

Venti is one of Genshin Impact's most beloved characters and his backstory has stayed with many players after completing his quests. He has survived for thousands of years and has given the people of Mondstadt the freedom they deserve.

Venti's true age and form are told to players after completing one of his personal quests, and they learn that he is at least 2600+ years old.

Venti's true form devastates me pic.twitter.com/xlEFGxXKcI — — ⛩️ was @BVRBAT0S (@YUJIC0RE) November 27, 2020

His original form was that of a wind elemental who journeyed with a bard on a quest to defeat the cruel Anemo Archon Decarabian. On this journey, Venti aided his new friend and they were able to defeat the tyrant and overthrow his reign, but his friend unfortunately didn't make it all the way.

Venti took his fallen ally's form to honor him and decided to live on as the bard that befriended him, helping to shape Mondstadt with his new Anemo powers and a belief in freedom.

Venti's role in Mondstadt:

Venti has been hugely important in shaping the course of history in Mondstadt, and while he never made regular appearances as a god like Zhongli did, he orchestrated change through the shadows.

In the past, Venti has made many changes to the way Mondstadt has grown and from the very beginning he intended for the region to be a land of Freedom.

also this panel with venti and aether is very significant - we don’t know when it takes place, but it could be 500 years ago right after vennessa was freed pic.twitter.com/fmfZXQVTvD — seiza moved accs | sb to unfollow (@archonofwind) March 2, 2021

It is also implied by Venti's voicelines that he and the Traveler may have even met before in the past, making Venti's contributions to both the world in Teyvat and Mondstadt far larger than players know.

He has been around for thousands of years and players have only barely scratched the surface of everything he has done in the world. They will just have to wait for the story to progress for more information on Venti's impact.

Genshin Impact's lore is deep and players only know bits and pieces so far, and Venti's full journey is something that players will likely learn as time passes. Players will have to keep an eye on the tricky Anemo Archon to make sure they catch everything he is keeping hidden.

