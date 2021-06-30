What are the chances of getting Kazuha from the event banner in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has finally released its newest character Kaedehara Kazuha. The 5-star Anemo sword character is already making a significant impact on the community.

Many are wishing for his new samurai as he is Genshin Impact's first Inazuman character. Kazuha's unique sword style and abilities have made him stand out in the cast of Genshin Impact's many characters.

Players who wish for this character will definitely want to know their chances as Kazuha's banner follows the same logic as all previous Genshin Impact banners.

Genshin Impact players need to collect pity to increase their chances of getting Kaedehara Kazuha

The chances for Genshin Impact players to get Kazuha relies on their accumulated pity. Most Genshin Impact banners follow the same system of determining whether a player will receive a certain item or character.

Players will need to build up this pity by wishing on a certain banner. Once the threshold has been passed, players will have a much higher chance of getting a 5-star item. Once this pity is reached, usually around the 70-90 range, the player will receive a 5-star character. This character has a 50% chance of being Kazuha.

If players don't get Kazuha from their first 5-star, they are guaranteed to get it on their second. This may seem like a difficult task for players who are free to play. However, with proper pity management and a bit of luck, most players can get any 5-star character in Genshin Impact.

Players must take advantage of the important pity system if they want to get any of the featured characters in the game. Without any pity, every single character on the banner has a 1.6% chance to be Kazuha, making the odds very slim.

How to check pity in Genshin Impact

Players can check accumulated pity in Genshin Impact by heading to their wish menu. From this menu, players can access their details page and count how many wishes they have done since their last 5-star character.

Pity begins at the 70-90 range, with soft pity taking effect after the 70s. Players can expect a higher rate of 5-star characters around this point, making it a prime place for players to keep track of their wish count. Players should definitely make sure they are on top of their pity when they are wishing in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players are always trying to get the newest characters. Wishing on banners can bring great success as long as players manage their pity correctly. With the odds in a player's favor, the chances of getting Kazuha are high.

