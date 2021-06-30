Genshin Impact's Kazuha: Special Dish, voice actors, passive abilities, and more

Kazuha has finally released in Genshin Impact, and players have already started wishing for and building this powerful 5-star Anemo samurai.

As Genshin Impact's first character from Inazuma, Kazuha has had a lot of hype surrounding his introduction, and now that he has released, players can see him in action in their own teams.

Kazuha has a lot of unique features and gameplay, and with some great supportive talents, wishing for Kazuha is definitely worth it. Players can learn more about Kazuha's unique traits here, including his special dish, voice actors, and passive talents.

Genshin Impact: Kazuha's Special Dish and more:

While players may assume due to his current lack of a special dish that Kazuha might not be the best chef, his unique food is actually being saved for Inazuma. It is likely that he can't cook his best without using ingredients he is familiar with, and so players will just have to wait to return him to his home country before they can cook Kazuha's special fish dish. It makes sense that his special dish would consist of fish, as it is his favorite food for time spent on the sea.

Kazuha's voice actors:

Kazuha has some prestigious voice actors behind his blade, and players can hear their talents when he is on the field or in his recently released story quest. Mark Whitten plays his role in English and he is known for characters like Seteth from Fire Emblem and Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer.

His voice actor in Japanese is Shimazaki Nobunaga, most well known for his work in Free as Haruka Nanase and also as the voice of Eugeo from SAO. This is notable, as Kirito's voice actor has also made an appearance in Genshin Impact as Xiao.

Kazuha's passive talents:

Kazuha's passive talents(Image via Honey Impact)

Kazuha has several powerful passive talents that Genshin Impact players can access by leveling him up. These talents provide great buffs to his team and can even boost their damage by a significant amount. Players should definitely keep these passive talents in mind when they are using their Kazuha:

Cloud Strider: Decreases Sprinting Stamina consumption by 20%. Soumon Swordsmanship: If Kazuha's Elemental Skill Chihayaburu comes into contact with another Element when cast, it will absorb that Element and Kazuha's next plunging attack will release that Element in a burst of 200% additional ATK. This is considered plunging Attack DMG. Poetics of Fuubutusu: Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha will grant his teammates a 0.04% Elemental damage bonus to the Element swirled for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8 seconds. Kazuha can confer this effect for several elements at once.

Kazuha is definitely a great character for players to wish for, and he brings a lot to any team. He is also one of Genshin Impact's most stylish characters, so players who are looking to fill their team with great visuals can wish for him too.

